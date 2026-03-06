HP Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar backed Anurag Sharma's Rajya Sabha nomination, calling it a 'good step' for youth. He responded to Anand Sharma's dissent, saying the party must prioritize strengthening the organisation.

The Agriculture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Chander Kumar, on Friday said that young leaders should be given opportunities in politics and described the nomination of Kangra Congress leader Anurag Sharma to the Rajya Sabha as a positive step. He also reacted to senior Congress leader Anand Sharma's displeasure over the decision.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Support for Youth in Politics

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Kumar said the decision on Rajya Sabha nominations is taken by the Chief Minister and the party leadership, and giving a chance to a young leader from Kangra is a welcome move. "It is the Chief Minister and the party leadership who decide on Rajya Sabha nominations. As far as Anand Sharma is concerned, he has already contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. Vipplove Thakur from Kangra has also served two terms in the Rajya Sabha. Now the question is that youth should also be given opportunities, and giving this chance to a young leader from Kangra is a good step," Kumar told ANI.

He added that the party had chosen a grassroots worker from the Youth Congress, which sends a positive message within the organisation. "I believe it is a good decision that a young Youth Congress leader and a grassroots worker have been given the opportunity. Such decisions motivate workers in the organisation," he said.

On Anand Sharma's Displeasure

Responding to Anand Sharma's remarks expressing disappointment over the decision, Kumar said Sharma is a senior leader with vast political experience and has held several important positions in the past. "Anand Sharma ji is our good friend and a very experienced leader. He has been a Rajya Sabha member earlier from Himachal Pradesh and also from Rajasthan. In 2004, he served in the Council of Ministers under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as Commerce Minister and also held the External Affairs portfolio. He has received the party's blessings from the time of Indira Gandhi till today," Kumar said.

He added that sometimes the party has to make decisions, keeping organisational priorities in mind. "Many times the party has to consider organisational needs. At present, the focus is on strengthening the organisation and giving opportunities to the youth. There is no reason to be disappointed as the organisation is being strengthened," Kumar said.

Comments on Outgoing Governor

The minister also commented on the tenure of outgoing Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, saying his tenure was largely smooth despite some differences over certain bills. "His tenure was fine. There were some differences regarding certain bills, but later he cleared all of them. After all, the Governor holds a constitutional post," he said.

Criticism Over Lack of Central Aid

Taking a swipe at the Centre over financial assistance to the state after natural disasters, Kumar said the state had expected relief but had not received adequate support. "The Prime Minister had visited Himachal Pradesh along with three Union Cabinet Ministers, and our Chief Secretary had presented the losses suffered by the state. The Prime Minister had assured an interim relief of Rs 1,500 crore for immediate assistance, but we have not received any relief so far. In terms of funds, nothing has come, though there have been many photographs," Kumar remarked sarcastically.

He added that the state government continues to face financial challenges due to limited resources and a lack of adequate central assistance for disaster recovery. "Our financial situation is not strong enough to restore everything on our own. Funds are required for pensions and salaries as well. Our resources are limited. We are carrying out works through NABARD and other schemes by prioritising projects, but assistance from the Centre has not come," Kumar said. (ANI)