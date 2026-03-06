Indian workers in Sambhal face a severe downturn as West Asia tensions have stopped the transportation of goods and payments. The handicraft sector is particularly hit, with factories shutting down and export orders to key markets being halted.

Handicraft Sector Faces Uncertainty

Tahir Salami, President of Handicraft Welfare Association, flagged the uncertainty of getting work opportunities even after participating in the recent handicraft exhibition held in Delhi, as tensions take a firm stand in West Asia, a central market for export. "Our work will be severely impacted if the war escalates for a longer period of time. Our market is centered at US, Europe, and the Gulf countries. Now that the US itself is a part of the war, along with Iran and other Gulf countries, our work will be impacted. The war kicked off at the moment when the results of the recent handicraft exhibition held in Delhi in February were to arrive. We were very hopeful for the opportunities, but now it is not easy to say if the buyers who came to the exhibition would still want to do business with us..." he said.

'All Factories Are Shut': Business Grinds to a Halt

Kazi Alauddin, a handicrafts contractor, stressed the impact of the US-Israel vs Iran conflict on their business, stating that the rising tensions have disrupted the flow of goods and payment, completely halting the business. "Since the war started, we have been suffering a loss. We are neither getting any orders, nor is there any flow of payment... All the factories are shut, and if the war continues, the work will stop... Some of the labourers are put on leave. All the factories are shut. We work domestically and internationally. Our goods are delivered to countries like France, Singapore, Dubai, and Iran. The market is a flop right now. There is no flow of orders, some of the goods are stuck at the port, and we have also not received previous payments... We are waiting for the war to stop..." he said.

Nazeem Akhtar, a businessman, echoed a similar concern, stating that due to the war, the goods are being held from getting exported. "Our work is centered at Gulf countries, and the war is also taking place in the Gulf region... The orders that were being sent are halted... The situation will get better when the war tames down. We have not spoken about payments as it is too early, but we will, and let's see how it works out. We hope that the war stops soon. There are no work orders.

Conflict's Origin and Escalation

The situation arose after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory, which resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day. (ANI)