The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition MPs, stalling a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The government urged for a debate on the bill, which aims to curb exam malpractices.

The Lower House of Parliament on Monday was adjourned for the day amid disruptions by the Opposition MPs during a proposed discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till July 28, 11 am.

The Chair, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, urged the opposition MPs to allow the discussion to take place. He also urged Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal and others to be in their seats. "Let us start the discussion. This is an important Bill we have been waiting for. Nadda had a discussion, and everyone will have an opportunity to speak on the Bill. Please give your opinion and views. Kindly put down your placard. Hanuman Beniwal ji, get back to your seat, please," Tenneti said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also asked the opposition leaders to allow the discussion. He also said that more time for discussion can be allowed if the opposition demands. "All the members have come prepared (for the discussion). Several opposition members have also given the amendments and have come prepared. The Bill is significant for the students and youth. Congress and some of its allies are deliberately not allowing a discussion on the Bill. The Speaker has given six hours; if you want, we will give more time for discussion. Still, you are doing this; this is not good. If would tell Congress that their image has been spoilt, they should not do such things. All parties should discuss the Bill important for the youth," Rijiju told the House.

Both Houses of Parliament have faced a series of adjournments, amid a push for new legislative amendments aimed at curbing exam malpractices.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker said the government and Opposition should come to an agreement till 5 pm, and the discussion can be taken up then. He added 91 amendments have been moved to the Bill. Birla has offered a dedicated six-hour window for a comprehensive discussion on the Public Examinations Bill, stressing that a unified approach is essential to reform the country's competitive examination system.

Details of the Amendment Bill

The Bill was introduced in the House by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The punishment for individuals in the amendment Bill has been increased from upto five years to "five years but which may extend up to ten years," and a fine up to Rs 50 lakhs.

The minimum punishment for organised crime is proposed to be raised to seven years, replacing the minimum five years jail term in the existing law.

The amendment also provides for Special Fast Track Courts to try offences under the Act. (ANI)