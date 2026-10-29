Tripura CM Manik Saha has inaugurated a Rs 1,437 crore underground cabling project in Agartala, aimed at modernizing power infrastructure, ensuring reliable electricity, and boosting the state's overall economic and industrial development.

Project Overview and Objectives

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the underground cabling project in Agartala would significantly improve the city’s electricity infrastructure, reduce power disruptions and contribute to the overall economic development of Tripura by strengthening industries, trade, education and healthcare services. CM Saha said this while attending the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Agartala Underground Cabling Project and launching the Utility-Led Aggregation Model under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana at Bardowali Higher Secondary School Ground in Agartala.

Benefits of Underground Power Infrastructure

The Chief Minister said the project was the outcome of years of efforts by the state government and the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL). He added that the initiative would fulfil the long-standing demand of residents to shift overhead electricity cables underground, while enhancing the city’s beauty and strengthening public safety.

“The people also wanted electricity cables to be shifted underground. This will further enhance the beauty of Agartala city and strengthen safety. With the implementation of the underground cabling project, electricity lines will be laid underground, ensuring a more reliable power supply. Power disruptions caused by storms, rain and other natural factors will be significantly reduced. It will also help prevent accidents caused by damaged or fallen electric wires,” Saha said.

Improving Services and Economic Growth

He further stated that underground cabling would help improve road space, streamline electricity services and reduce electricity theft. The initiative would also help maintain stable voltage levels, bringing considerable benefits to consumers. “The present government wants to build advanced, safe and reliable infrastructure for the next generation,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising the importance of adopting modern technology to strengthen the state’s power distribution network.

Saha said a modern and reliable electricity infrastructure was essential for attracting investment, generating employment and expanding industrial and commercial activities. Improved power infrastructure, he added, would accelerate economic growth and ensure safer and more uninterrupted electricity services across the state.

Describing the underground cabling project as a matter of pride for Tripura, the Chief Minister said its successful implementation would mark a significant step towards the state’s overall development. He reiterated the government’s commitment to making Agartala’s electricity supply system more advanced, technology-driven and secure. He also informed that approximately Rs 1,437 crore had been allocated for the implementation of the project. Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Ram Prasad Pal, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, along with senior officials, were present at the programme.