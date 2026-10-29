Polish traveller Dominika Patalas-Kalra praised India’s Vande Bharat Express, calling it “international level”. She highlighted its food service, comfortable seats and punctuality while comparing her experience with train travel in Europe.

A Polish traveller, Dominika Patalas-Kalra, has praised her first-ever journey on India’s Vande Bharat Express in a social media video that has drawn appreciation from users online. She highlighted the train’s food service, comfortable and clean seats, and punctuality, describing the experience as being of an international standard. She also compared her journey in India with her experiences of travelling by train in Europe, particularly Poland, pointing out differences in onboard food services and punctuality.

Polish Traveller Shares First Vande Bharat Experience

In the video, the text reads, “My first ever experience travelling by train in India.”

In the accompanying caption, Patalas-Kalra wrote, “My first time travelling by Vande Bharat in India and now I’m shocked how the train looks in India, it’s really international level.”

She added that, in some respects, her experience was even better than what she had encountered in Europe.

Praises Food Service Onboard Vande Bharat Express

Highlighting the food served during her journey, Patalas-Kalra said passengers were offered water, masala chai and biscuits, followed by a main meal. She opted for the vegetarian meal, which included poha, two cutlets, dahi and a muffin.

Expressing surprise at the quantity of food provided, she wrote, “Can you imagine? Full thali in the train.”

Comparing the experience with train journeys in Europe, she said she had never received a similar food service there. She added that the most she had been offered was water and a chocolate as part of the ticket.

Comments On Comfort And Punctuality

Patalas-Kalra also praised the comfort and cleanliness of the Vande Bharat Express seats. She noted that seats on European trains were comfortable and clean as well, suggesting that this aspect of her experience was comparable.

However, she expressed particular surprise at the train’s punctuality, saying it arrived exactly on time. Comparing this with her experiences of travelling by train in Poland, she clarified that delays varied across European countries and added that her own experiences might simply have been down to bad luck.

How Did Social Media React?

The video drew appreciative comments from users who welcomed her positive account of travelling in India. Some praised her for highlighting the country’s railway services and sharing her experience with a wider audience.

One user commented, "Thanks for spending more than 10$ unlike other influencers and promoting the better side of India."

A second user wrote, "I really appreciate you making this video."

A third user commented, "Thank you for sharing your journey and representing India like this, love that someone is having best time and experiences."