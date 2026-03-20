Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an LPG cylinder shortage affecting its tourism sector. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri confirmed cabinet discussions to ensure supply, while India seeks to diversify its energy sources amid global conflict.

Himachal Pradesh Government Addresses LPG Crisis

Amid the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the state cabinet discussed the crisis and was figuring out ways to ensure an adequate supply for the public. "This was being discussed in the Chief Minister and Cabinet, and what steps can be taken on this and how we can supply gas to our people. Work is underway on this, and discussions are ongoing," Agnihotri told reporters here on Thursday.

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His remarks came after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu raised concerns over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the state, saying the issue has begun to impact the tourism sector. "There is a shortage of commercial LPG, and we will take up the matter with the Centre. The shortage is affecting the tourism business," he said while speaking to reporters on the fifth day of the ongoing Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly.

India Diversifies Energy Sources Amid Global Tensions

India on Thursday said it was diversifying its supply sources to ensure that people's fuel needs are met, given the impact on energy supplies due to the raging conflict in West Asia. While answering queries during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was trying to buy LPG from everywhere, and if it is available from Russia, the option would be exercised.

He said India wants to have a wide range of options and is buying oil from various sources, including Russia. "We're trying to buy LPG from everywhere, wherever it's available. So if Russia is available, we'll go there too. Because the current situation is such that we have to ensure that our people's fuel needs are met. I can say that we want to have a wide range of options," Jaiswal said, adding that India has continuously emphasised that one of its priorities has been the need to ensure unimpeded transit of goods and energy.

West Asia Conflict Disrupts Global Supply

The conflict, backed by the US, between Iran and Israel began on February 28 with the assassination of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran in joint military strikes. Iran, in retaliation, has been targeting Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries. Consequently, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. (ANI)