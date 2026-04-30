Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says a "huge anti-TMC vote" in West Bengal got split among opposition parties. He also noted high voter turnout. Meanwhile, most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a BJP victory over the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Anti-TMC Vote Scattered Across Opposition: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that there was "huge anti-TMC vote" in the West Bengal assembly polls but the "anti-incumbency wave" got split across all opposition parties in the state. He said it is difficult to assess the impact of the split in anti-incumbency vote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The anti-incumbency wave has split across all opposition parties. It is hard to say so quickly where and how TMC will factor into this, but it is clear that there has been a huge anti-TMC vote. However, these votes have scattered across the opposition--some to BJP, some to Congress, some to CPI(M), some to Humayun Kabir's party," Chowdhury said.

He said earlier that it is impossible to expect elections in Bengal to be free of violence. "We expected this from the ruling party's side. Still, people in large numbers are participating in the elections. The common people feel that they will be able to vote because Central Forces have been deployed in large numbers here. Common people are participating in the elections without fear," the Congress leader said.

The second round of polling in Bengal on Wednesday also saw very high voter turnout.

Most Exit Polls Predict BJP Victory

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP is poised to win West Bengal and oust Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for the last 15 years.

Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others.