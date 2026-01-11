Under CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Pradesh government has expanded its social security net, now covering over 8.42 lakh beneficiaries. The state has added nearly 1 lakh new beneficiaries and implemented people-oriented reforms.

The Himachal Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has further strengthened social security support across the state, with over 8.42 lakh beneficiaries currently availing pensions and welfare assistance under various schemes.

Placing inclusive growth, welfare, and social justice at the core of its governance agenda, the state government has undertaken a series of progressive, people-oriented reforms to ensure that economic support reaches the most vulnerable sections of society in a timely, dignified, and transparent manner. Over the last three years, nearly one lakh new beneficiaries have been added, reflecting sustained efforts to widen the social safety net and ensure that no eligible person is left out.

Key Reforms to Simplify Access

One of the major reforms introduced by the government has been the removal of the income ceiling and the requirement of Gram Sabha approval for widowed, deserted and single women, as well as for persons with 40 to 69 per cent disability seeking social security pensions. The move has significantly simplified access to pensions and reduced procedural hurdles, particularly for women and persons with disabilities.

Beneficiary Data Highlights

According to official data, 1,04,740 beneficiaries benefited under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, 5,04,253 under the Old Age Pension, 25,414 under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, 1,26,808 under the Widow, Destitute and Single Woman Pension, 1,340 under the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension and 78,291 receiving Disability Relief Allowance. In total, 99,799 new pension cases have been approved in the past three years.

Enhanced Benefits and Timely Payments

Enhancing the adequacy of benefits has also been a key focus. From February 2024, the monthly pension for women aged 69 years and below was increased to Rs 1,500. The Chief Minister has directed departments to ensure the speedy release of pending payments under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, with special attention to remote and tribal areas such as Pangi, Lahaul-Spiti, Dodra Kwar and Kupvi.

Special Emphasis on Divyaangjan Welfare

Special emphasis has been laid on the welfare of Divyaangjans. Disability relief allowance is provided without any income limit, while social security pensions range from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,700 per month. Divyang students also receive monthly scholarships ranging from Rs 625 to Rs 5,000, benefiting over 3,100 students so far.

Additional Grants and Digitalization for Transparency

The government has also introduced marriage incentive grants and festival assistance for Divyaang and elderly persons, and has increased the use of digital systems to ensure transparency, accuracy, and timely disbursement of benefits.