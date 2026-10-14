At a book launch in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta emphasised pride in one's mother tongue and local dialects. He urged universities to research and revive ancient Indian scripts, highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday emphasised the need to take pride in one’s mother tongue and local dialects while remaining open to learning and understanding other Indian languages. He also called upon universities to undertake research initiatives for the revival and preservation of ancient Indian scripts.

Governor was speaking at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of the release of the book “Akshar Se Atmabodh Tak: Tribhasha Sutra”, authored by Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, Inder Singh Thakur, Prof. Suman Sharma and Ashok Sharma. While congratulating the authors and everyone associated with the publication, the Governor said that the language of a nation reflects its soul, its culture and its collective consciousness. The book, he observed, was not merely an academic discussion on language and education, but a meaningful initiative towards understanding India’s roots, preserving its heritage and shaping its future.

Highlighting the significance of the book’s title, the Governor said that letters mark the beginning of knowledge, words provide a medium for thought, and thoughts form the foundation of wisdom. The true purpose of education, he added, was to develop understanding, sensitivity, discernment and self-awareness. He said that mother tongues preserve collective memories, experiences of community life and cultural consciousness.

The Governor said that India’s linguistic and cultural diversity was among its greatest strengths. Indian languages are not merely means of communication but also repositories of literature, philosophy, history, traditional knowledge and human values. Each language carries a distinct worldview and a wealth of experiences. He observed that the beauty of India’s unity lies not in everyone speaking the same language, but in people respecting one another’s languages, cultures, ideas and emotions while remaining united as a nation, according to the release.

Emphasis on National Education Policy and 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on education in the mother tongue, the preservation of Indian languages and the celebration of the country’s cultural diversity, the Governor said that the National Education Policy 2020 also recognises the importance of mother tongues, local languages and multilingual education. He said that the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat encourages people to understand India’s languages and cultures as interconnected elements of a shared national heritage. Initiatives such as Kashi Tamil Sangamam further promote cultural dialogue and strengthen understanding among different regions. Learning another Indian language, he added, opens the door to a new cultural world.

Emphasising the importance of local languages and dialects, Gupta said that Himachal Pradesh possesses a rich linguistic and cultural heritage. The State’s folk dialects, songs, stories and traditions preserve the experiences of mountain communities, their sensitivity towards nature and the knowledge accumulated over generations.

The release further stated that he expressed confidence that the book would encourage meaningful dialogue and provide fresh direction to the study of Indian languages, multilingual education and India’s knowledge traditions.

Insights from Authors and Guests

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University and co-author of the book, Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, expressed his gratitude to the Governor. He said that the book conveyed the message that students should remain connected with the country in a manner that reflects its society and culture. Emphasising the close relationship between language and culture, he said that the book explored how individuals could remain connected with society and the nation and contribute collectively.

Delivering the keynote address, Mukul Kanitkar said that in India, language was an expression of feelings and emotions. The principle of “Many Languages, One Sentiment”, he said, represented the essence of unity in Indian culture.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, who attended as the Guest of Honour, said that efforts had been made over the years to promote the Trilingual Formula, and considerable progress had been achieved. However, further efforts were required for its effective implementation. He noted that Urdu and Sanskrit had been taught as additional languages in schools in Himachal Pradesh, while Punjabi was also taught in some schools, although their reach remained limited. He expressed hope that the book would help advance the implementation of the Trilingual Formula in the State.

Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, Prof. Preeti Saxena, Secretary to the Governor Sandeep Bhardwaj, Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Prof. Himanshu Chaturvedi, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion. (ANI)