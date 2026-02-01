Former CM Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP is ready for a debate on the Revenue Deficit Grant but may skip MLA meetings due to HP's financial crisis, which he blames on the Congress government's unplanned election 'guarantees' and defends the Centre's role.

The BJP is ready to participate in discussions on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) if a special session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is convened, but is also considering skipping the MLAs' priority meetings scheduled by the state government due to the prevailing financial crisis, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Thakur said there was talk of a special session, but no clarity so far. "There is discussion about calling a special session, but no date has been fixed yet. The Union Budget has already been presented, and Congress leaders are trying to create an issue around the Revenue Deficit Grant. If the government wants to discuss RDG, the BJP is ready for that discussion," he said.

Thakur on MLA Meetings and Financial Crisis

At the same time, Thakur said the BJP would decide later whether its MLAs would attend the priority meetings scheduled to begin on Friday. "From tomorrow onwards, the government has fixed MLAs' priority meetings. We will decide whether to attend, as MLAs are not receiving funds. Even the MLA discretionary fund (Aechik Nidhi) has been stopped, and no money is being released from the treasury," he said.

Thakur warned that the state's financial condition was deteriorating rapidly. "In the coming time, because of the economic crisis facing Himachal Pradesh, the government's situation is going to become even more serious. This is a very big crisis," he said.

Congress Guarantees Blamed for Economic Woes

Holding the Congress government responsible, the Leader of Opposition said the crisis was the result of unplanned promises made before the elections. "Without thinking, just to gain power, guarantees were announced in Himachal Pradesh. Now, when it comes to implementing those guarantees, everything is being stopped. All this is simply not possible," he said.

Centre's Support Highlighted

Rejecting allegations that the Centre was responsible for the state's financial distress, Thakur said the Union government was providing maximum possible assistance. Under centrally sponsored schemes, 90 per cent of the funding comes from the Centre and 10 per cent from the state. But even that 10 per cent share is not being deposited by the state government. Because of this, projects like railways and other development works are getting stalled, and then the Centre is blamed," he said.

He said the Union Budget was prepared for the entire country and not for any single state. Himachal Pradesh is receiving support through centrally sponsored schemes and external aid. Wherever development is visible in the state today, it is because of the support from the central government," Thakur said, adding that the state government must clearly explain its own financial roadmap.

Criticism Over Delayed Panchayat Elections

Reacting to the Himachal Pradesh High Court's direction to conduct Panchayati Raj elections before April 30 and the state government's decision to challenge the order in the Supreme Court, Thakur strongly criticised the move. "It is extremely shameful that the Disaster Management Act is being imposed, while the government has failed to provide relief in disaster-affected areas. There is no help for disaster-hit people, but elections are being delayed in the name of disaster," he said.

He termed the move unprecedented and an attack on democracy. "This is the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh that Panchayat elections are not being held on time. After a clear order of the High Court, going to the Supreme Court is unnecessary and weakens democratic institutions," Thakur added. (ANI)