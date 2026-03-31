HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the govt will review the recent entry tax hike for rationalisation. He also defended the rollout of subsidised robotic surgery and highlighted broader healthcare reforms being introduced in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state government is reviewing the recent increase in entry tax and will consider rationalisation to avoid any law and order situation, while defending the rollout of robotic surgery in public hospitals.

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Speaking to the media in Shimla, Sukhu said protests over the entry tax hike were based on "misconceptions" and asserted that the levy is not new. "Entry tax has existed earlier as well, including during the BJP government's tenure. We have only rationalised it. The perception that there has been a sharp increase is not correct," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government is preparing a comparative statement and will examine areas where rates can be reduced. "If there is any scope for rationalisation, we will act to ensure that no law and order situation arises. I will also speak to the Punjab Chief Minister, as some claims being made are incorrect," he said, referring to tensions at inter-state borders.

Defends Robotic Surgery Rollout

On concerns over the affordability of robotic surgery, Sukhu said the government is working to make the technology accessible to the common man. "Robotic surgery is being subsidised. Poor patients are being charged only around ₹30,000, with the government bearing ₹70,000 as a subsidy. Even for those opting for special wards, a subsidy of ₹50,000 is being provided," he said.

He acknowledged that the facility is not currently covered under schemes like Ayushman Bharat but said the government is exploring options. "We will take a call after ensuring that the system becomes sustainable. Training of doctors and staff is underway," he added.

Healthcare Infrastructure Upgrades

Highlighting broader healthcare reforms, the Chief Minister said the government is upgrading infrastructure and moving beyond a 'routine system' that had continued for years. "We are improving medical colleges, increasing postgraduate seats and introducing new technology with the support of doctors to provide better treatment to common people," he said.

On FTA's Impact on Apple Growers

Responding to a question on a resolution regarding the impact of free trade agreements (FTAs) on apple growers, Sukhu said he would comment after examining the details. The resolution, moved in the Assembly, raises concerns over imports from countries like the United States and New Zealand affecting local horticulturists.

Response to Chief Secretary Controversy

On the allegations laid on the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister, when asked for his reaction on the controversy, the Chief Minister said that the matter is not yet in his knowledge. He stated that he will call for all relevant documents and will comment only after examining the facts. He made it clear that it would not be appropriate to make any statement on such a sensitive issue without complete information. He reiterated that his government remains committed to balancing development, affordability and public welfare while introducing advanced facilities in the state.