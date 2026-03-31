The opposition BJP, led by Jairam Thakur, protested outside the Himachal Assembly against the entry tax hike. Thakur slammed the state government for "ill-considered decisions," warning of a blockade by transporters in Punjab and Haryana.

The opposition BJP staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly premises on the 14th day of the ongoing Budget Session, ahead of the start of proceedings, demanding immediate rollback of the recent hike in entry tax.

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BJP Protests 'Ill-Considered' Tax Hike

The protest was led by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, who accused the state government of taking "ill-considered decisions" that have triggered tensions along the Himachal-Punjab- Haryana borders. Addressing mediapersons, Thakur said the issue has escalated into a serious concern, with protests intensifying in border areas and transporters in Punjab and Haryana warning of a blockade. "We have already raised the issue of entry tax both inside and outside the Assembly, but the government does not seem to understand what to do and what not to do. I have said earlier that when decisions are taken in haste, without proper understanding, such situations arise," he said.

He added that the hike has led to widespread anger across several sections of society, particularly in border districts such as Una, Nahan, Nalagarh, Kangra and Bilaspur. "There is massive resentment in the state due to the entry tax. People in adjoining border areas are facing serious difficulties in their daily lives. Even visiting relatives now requires passing through this entry tax barrier," Thakur.

Thakur refuted the government's claim that no major increase had been made, pointing out that entry tax on small vehicles has been raised from Rs 40 to Rs 170, while larger vehicles are being charged up to Rs 1,000. He said, "The Chief Minister said in the Assembly that no new burden has been imposed. But you increased the tax on small vehicles from Rs 40 to Rs 170. For larger vehicles, the increase is even steeper--up to Rs 1,000."

He warned that the move could provoke retaliatory action from neighbouring states. "People from Himachal frequently travel to Punjab and Haryana. If those states respond by imposing or increasing entry tax on Himachal vehicles, it will create even bigger problems," Thakur added.

Law-and-Order Concerns Raised

Highlighting the emerging law-and-order concerns, Thakur said transport unions in Punjab have threatened to block Himachal vehicles from entering their state from the night of March 31. "Vehicle operators have now come out on the streets. They have threatened that after March 31, they will stop Himachal vehicles from entering Punjab and Haryana. They even said that if the Chief Minister travels, his convoy will also be stopped. This has created a serious law-and-order situation," he said.

He stressed that the state government is responsible for ensuring the safety of Himachal residents traveling to neighbouring states. "The safety of every Himachali citizen is the responsibility of the state government. But the government appears unconcerned. We raised this issue yesterday in the Assembly, but no action was taken."

Criticism of Proposed Fuel Cess

The BJP leader also criticised the proposed levy on petrol and diesel, urging the government to reconsider the move. He said, "When excise duty has been reduced across the country, the Himachal government is preparing to impose a cess of up to Rs 5 per litre on petrol and diesel. This also needs reconsideration."

He said the opposition raised the issue before entering the Assembly as part of its responsibility to highlight public concerns. "It is the duty of the opposition to raise issues of public interest, especially those affecting the common and poor people. That is why we staged a protest outside the Assembly and presented our concerns before the media," he said.

BJP Welcomes Central Financial Assistance

Separately, Thakur welcomed the financial assistance of Rs 3,920 crore extended to Himachal Pradesh by the Centre under the 'Pride of Hills' initiative, calling it a major relief amid the state's ongoing financial stress. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Himachal has received nearly Rs 4,000 crore for development. This is a significant support at a time when the state is facing a serious financial crisis," he said.

"This amount has been given for 50 years without interest. It clearly shows the Centre's intent to accelerate development in Himachal Pradesh," said Thakur.

"Earlier too, Himachal received around Rs 7,500 crore as special assistance over three years, again as a 50-year interest-free loan. But the state government did not even express gratitude for that. On behalf of the people of Himachal Pradesh, I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the state during this financial crisis and helping strengthen infrastructure and accelerate development," the BJP leader stated.

State Budget for 2026-27 Passed

Earlier on Monday, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the state budget for 2026-27, pegged at Rs 58,830 crore, by a voice vote on the 13th day of the ongoing Budget Session, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu indicating that the state may have to raise additional loans while assuring that financial reforms would not burden the common man.

The budget, initially presented at Rs 54,928 crore on March 21, was later revised upward to Rs 58,830 crore before its passage. (ANI)