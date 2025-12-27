Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil stated that medical services remain unaffected by the doctors' strike, calling it symbolic. He assured talks with the CM will resolve the issue and also addressed the ambulance service strike.

Amid disruptions faced by patients in Himachal Pradesh's hospitals, including the main referral hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), following the doctors' strike, state Health Minister Col. (Retd) Dhaniram Shandil on Saturday assured that medical services remain intact and the strike is unlikely to continue for long.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Medical Services Unaffected, Strike 'Symbolic'

Speaking to ANI, the Health Minister acknowledged that doctors have gone on strike but said the government had already taken steps to ensure uninterrupted emergency and indoor services across all health institutions. "Yes, doctors have gone on strike. However, we issued instructions yesterday for all our emergency and indoor services. We have ensured that facilities remain intact in all health institutions. Some doctors are available, and those on strike will also return once the Chief Minister comes back and holds talks with them," Shandil said.

He added that the strike appeared to be symbolic."This is not going to be a long strike. It may be a token strike to show support. It is possible that doctors have come out in support of the doctor against whom action was taken for behaviour that was not appropriate. We have said that you may show support, but medical services should not be affected. I can assure you that medical services will not be hampered," he said.

Govt Monitoring Situation, Talks Planned

The Health Minister further stated that district health authorities have been directed to monitor the situation closely. "We have instructed Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers and office in-charges to report to us on a day-to-day basis about which doctors are on strike and which doctors are on duty. We have given a list to the Director and asked him to monitor the situation. Medical services will not be affected," he said.

Referring to the incident that triggered the protests, Shandil said discussions would be held once the Chief Minister returns. "Everyone is aware of the incident that took place. Once the Chief Minister returns, talks will be held and we will monitor the entire matter. We are making arrangements to ensure that indoor services and patient facilities are not affected. I believe this strike will not last long. All issues will be resolved through dialogue. The doctors' concerns will be discussed with the CMs and resolved. We will not allow this issue to be prolonged," he added.

Ambulance Strike Also Addressed

The Health Minister also addressed the strike by the 108 and 102 ambulance services reported on Friday and Saturday in the state. "They have complaints regarding salary and other issues pending since June. I have called the concerned health sector officials and they are taking action. Their issues related to timings will be resolved. Services will not be allowed to be affected," Shandil said.

He further said that the government plans to overhaul the ambulance fleet. "Whether it is salary, working hours or vehicle-related problems, we want to replace the entire fleet of 102 and 108 ambulance services because they are in bad condition. Running ambulances in such poor condition is not right. But I assure you that under no circumstances will we allow any medical services to be affected," the Health Minister added.

The state government continues to monitor the situation closely while assuring patients that healthcare services will remain operational despite the ongoing protests. (ANI)