HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a high-level meeting for the Rs 2,687 crore READY-HP project to strengthen disaster resilience, citing recent losses of over Rs 12,500 crore from natural calamities like landslides and flash floods.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Resilient Action for Development and Disaster Recovery- Himachal Pradesh (READY-HP). He said that the total outlay of the project is Rs 2,687 crore and described it as a crucial initiative for strengthening disaster resilience in the state.

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Scale of Recent Disasters

The Chief Minister, while referring to the increasing impact of natural calamities, said that the state witnessed 86 cloudbursts, 234 landslides and 121 flash floods between 2023 and 2025, resulting in a loss of above Rs 12,500 crore. He said that Himachal Pradesh is highly vulnerable to natural calamities as the state falls in the young and fragile Himalayan geological region.

Project Aims and Objectives

Sukhu said that the project aims to restore disaster-affected infrastructure, including roads, water supply schemes, power and livelihoods projects, while ensuring a resilient recovery mechanism across the state.

He said that the objective of READY-HP is to support resilient disaster recovery. It will also focus on developing resilient public services, promoting livelihood opportunities through initiatives like green panchayats and strengthening risk-informed social safety and insurance mechanisms.

He stressed the need for developing robust infrastructure to support farmers and horticulturists so that their livelihoods remain protected and resilient during natural disasters. (ANI)