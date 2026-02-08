HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' mission to make the state prosperous by 2032. He emphasized green tech but voiced concern over the Union Government discontinuing the state's Revenue Deficit Grant.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the 20th anniversary celebrations of a prestigious daily newspaper at Chandigarh on Saturday evening as the Chief Guest. Extending his congratulations to the publication, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the newspaper would continue to serve as a beacon of impartial and courageous journalism in the years to come.

'Vyavastha Parivartan' Mission for a Prosperous Himachal

During his interaction with the newspaper's management and guests, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state government was working tirelessly through the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' mission to establish Himachal Pradesh as the most prosperous state in the country by 2032. He highlighted that to achieve this ambitious goal, the government was prioritising structural development and implementing innovative schemes across the health, education, rural economy and tourism sectors.

Commitment to Green Technology and Environment

Addressing the region's environmental significance, Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh serves as a vital source of clean air and abundant water for Northern India. He reiterated the state's commitment to preserving these invaluable natural assets by actively promoting green technology. He underscored the adoption of forward-looking solutions such as green hydrogen, electric vehicles and geothermal energy. He specifically mentioned a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Iceland to explore and harness geothermal energy.

Financial Challenges and Federal Support Concerns

However, the Chief Minister also voiced concerns regarding the state's financial challenges. The Chief Minister said that Himachal's unique geography limits traditional revenue-generation opportunities, making federal support, such as the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), essential. He said that the Union Budget decision to discontinue this grant was a significant blow to the state's interests. He said that despite these fiscal constraints and lack of support from the Union Government, the state government remains dedicated to the welfare of all sections of society and focuses on creating maximum employment and self-employment opportunities.

Pledge for Transparent Governance

Reaffirming the government's core values, Sukhu said the state government was operating with absolute transparency and honesty, with a primary focus on swiftly addressing public grievances.

Dignitaries Honoured and in Attendance

During the event, the Chief Minister also honoured several distinguished personalities for their contributions to society. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of ITV Network.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, State Congress President Vinay Kumar, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, MLA Kalka Shakti Rana Sharma and Chairman of the daily newspaper Vinod Sharma were present on the occasion. (ANI)