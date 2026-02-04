HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new HPSCB branch in Kaithu to bolster cooperative banking and financial inclusion. He lauded the bank's role, which also donated Rs 2 crore to the CM's Relief Fund for disaster response.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established branch of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) at Kaithu, marking another significant step towards strengthening the cooperative banking network in the State. The inauguration reflects the State Government's continued commitment to ensuring greater financial inclusion and accessible banking services for all sections of society.

Government Commits to Strengthening Cooperative Banks

He said that cooperative banks play a vital role in the socio-economic development of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in supporting farmers, small traders, self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs. He reiterated that the State Government is fully committed to the growth and strengthening of cooperative institutions and emphasised that the State Government's deposits should be placed with the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank. This would further enhance the financial strength and sustainability of the cooperative banking system in the State, he said.

HPSCB Appreciated for Performance and Contribution

CM Sukhu appreciated HPSCB's performance and lauded its efforts to extend modern, technology-driven banking services while maintaining its core objective of serving the general public. He expressed hope that the newly inaugurated Kaithu branch would effectively address the financial needs of the local population and contribute to regional economic development.

He said that HPSCB has been playing a key role in implementing various State Government schemes, such as the e-taxi scheme, thereby ensuring the timely delivery of financial benefits to the people.

Bank Donates to CM's Relief Fund

On the occasion, the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the bank for its generous contribution and stated that such support would go a long way toward assisting people in distress and responding effectively to natural calamities and other emergencies in the State.

Bank's Financial Growth and Digital Expansion

Managing Director of HPSCB, Shravan Manta, highlighted the bank's achievements and briefed on its recent accomplishments. He informed that HPSCB has consistently strengthened its financial position, expanded its branch network and adopted digital banking solutions to enhance customer convenience.

MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor MC Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Registrar Cooperative Societies DC Negi and Chairman of the bank Devender Shyam, along with other dignitaries, were also present. (ANI)