Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, along with members of his Cabinet, staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ridge, Shimla, opposing the Central Government's decision to discontinue the MGNREGA scheme.

According to an official release, addressing those present, the Chief Minister termed the move deeply anti-rural and detrimental to the livelihood security of millions of rural families. He said MGNREGA, conceived and implemented by the Congress-led UPA government under the leadership of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, had been a cornerstone of rural employment and inclusive growth.

Centralisation of Scheme Opposed

He pointed out that under the earlier framework, works under MGNREGA were planned and executed based on the resolutions of Gram Panchayats and Gram Sabhas, reflecting local priorities and ensuring grassroots participation. However, the new mechanism sidelines Panchayats, as the planning authority has been centralised and funds will now be allocated directly by the Centre, with projects notified for selected areas.

State-wide Protests Planned

He said the Congress Party would intensify its opposition by organising protests at district and block levels across the State to expose the anti-people nature of the decision.

Impact on Himachal Pradesh

The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh would be among the worst affected. "Earlier, the Central Government met the entire wage liability under MGNREGA, while the State Government provided an additional incentive of Rs. 80 per day to workers. Under the revised arrangement, the Centre will bear only 90 per cent of the wages, leaving the State to shoulder the remaining burden," he said.

Scheme Implementation Affected

CM Sukhu asserted that MGNREGA must continue in its original spirit, driven by Panchayat demands and local development needs. He further stated that salaries of officers and employees posted in Zila Parishads under MGNREGA have also been discontinued, which would adversely affect the scheme's effective implementation.

Concerns over Apple Import Duty

Responding to another query, the Chief Minister said the State Government was firmly opposed to the Central Government's decision to reduce import duty on apples. He cautioned that the move would severely impact apple growers in Himachal Pradesh and assured that the matter would be strongly taken up with the Centre to protect the interests of orchardists.

