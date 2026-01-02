Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the HPSCC website to aid marginalised communities. He stressed inclusive development and reaffirmed his New Year commitment to a 'Self-Reliant Himachal' through green energy and key sector reforms.

CM Sukhu Launches SC Commission Website

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday evening launched the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission (HPSCC). Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister Sukhu said that balanced and inclusive development of the state is possible only when all sections of society benefit. With this objective, he said, the state government was implementing various schemes and policies to support marginalised communities. He said the Scheduled Castes Commission plays a crucial role in ensuring that welfare schemes reach the Scheduled Castes and in driving positive change in societal attitudes towards them. He added that the newly launched website would enable users to access key Commission information with a single click, enhancing transparency and accessibility.

HPSCC Chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, members Digvijay Malhotra and Vijay Dogra, along with senior officers of the Commission, were present on the occasion.

CM Outlines Vision for 'Self-Reliant Himachal'

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed his commitment to building a 'Self-Reliant Himachal' on Thursday, as officials gathered at his residence for the New Year. According to an official release, to preserve the natural beauty of the state, CM said that "the government would focus on green and sustainable energy." He further emphasised the need to promote high-tech industries to create more jobs. "The government would carry out strong reforms in agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure to make public services more efficient and accessible, in line with the vision of 'Vyavastha Parivartan'," CM Sukhu stated on the New Year.

His remarks come amid a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere in 'Oak Over', the official residence of the Chief Minister and the State Secretariat, where people gathered early in the morning to exchange New Year greetings, the release noted. (ANI)