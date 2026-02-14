HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched development projects worth about Rs 32 crore in Sirmaur. He also expressed sorrow over a fatal car accident in Kinnaur and, in a separate event, announced plans to strengthen the rural economy.

CM Sukhu Launches Rs 32 Crore Projects in Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of seven development projects worth about Rs 32 crore at Sarahan of Pachhad assembly segment in Sirmaur district. The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 1.44 crore office cum residential accommodation for Assistant District Attorney Rajgarh, Rs. 1.98 crore Sub Tehsil building at Nohri, Rs. 5.74 crore Thani Thamani Kharimu road, Rs. 4.73 crore LWSS Lana Bhalta Loh, Gram Panchayat Lana Bhalta and Rs. 1.66 crore Rajgarh Yashwant Nagar road via Badgla, according to a release. Sukhu laid foundation stones of Rs. 14.13 crore motorable bridge at the Giri river between Chabyoga and Salamu, district Sirmaur and Rs. 2.15 crore Type-II quarters residential accommodation PWD colony at Rajgarh.

Condolences for Kinnaur Accident Victims

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the car accident at Jani link road near Bhavanagar of District Kinnaur today in which four persons have lost their lives and one is injured. He directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and the best treatment to the injured person, according to the release. Chief Minister has prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Pledges to Boost Rural Economy

In a separate event, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu emphasised the state government's efforts to strengthen the rural economy. Addressing a large public gathering in Sarahan, Pachhad Assembly Constituency of Sirmaur district, Sukhu said that the state government is providing a support price for milk, and a minimum support price (MSP) will also be given on ginger. He said that within a year, the Sarahan hospital will have specialist doctors and an ultrasound machine. He announced the opening of a CBSE school in Sarahan and the double-laning of the Sarahan-Chandigarh road. He also promised to fulfill all the demands of local Congress leader Dayal Pyari and former Assembly Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir, according to the release. (ANI)