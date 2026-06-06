The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved a landmark policy to regularise land encroachments for over 1.67 lakh people. It also greenlit the creation of over 1,400 jobs across departments and a loan interest subsidy scheme for farmers.

Major Employment and Employee Welfare Decisions

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday approved a series of major welfare and development measures, including a landmark decision to regularise encroachments on government land by eligible landless families and marginal farmers. The Cabinet approved the Regularisation Policy-2026, paving the way for the regularisation of up to 20 bighas of government land occupied and used for agriculture, horticulture or residential purposes by landless families and marginal farmers. The state government estimates that more than 1.67 lakh people could benefit from the decision. Officials said the policy has been framed in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and will be sent to the Central Government for final approval.

In a significant employment-related decision, the Cabinet approved the filling of more than 1,400 posts across various departments. These include the creation of 400 Work Inspector posts under the Directorate of Employment, along with the recruitment of 300 Medical Officers, 250 Multi-Task Workers, 200 Staff Nurses, 76 Operation Theatre Assistants, 36 Radiographers, 50 Laboratory Technicians and 75 Assistant Professors in government medical colleges.

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To provide relief to debt-burdened farmers, the Cabinet approved a Special Agriculture Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme under which the government will bear 50 per cent of the interest on agricultural loans of up to Rs 3 lakh. The scheme is expected to benefit 6,356 farmers.

The Cabinet also decided to review previously rejected compassionate appointment cases and extend relief to eligible applicants. In another employee welfare measure, the Cabinet approved full salary benefits for government employees and officers availing themselves of study leave. Employees who had earlier taken study leave will also receive pending salary dues.

The Cabinet further decided to grant daily-wage status to part-time workers who had completed seven years of service as of March 31, 2026. Job trainees will now be entitled to 15 days of paternity leave.

Healthcare System Strengthened

The Cabinet approved the enhancement of health insurance coverage under the Himcare scheme from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family. It also sanctioned the upgradation of Civil Hospital Sarkaghat to a 150-bed facility and Civil Hospital Baddi to a 200-bed facility. A new Primary Health Centre will be established at Manpura, while a Health Sub-Centre will be opened at Majheli in Hamirpur district.

Regulated Cannabis Cultivation for Medical Use

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Himachal Pradesh NDPS Rules, allowing regulated cultivation, processing and transportation of cannabis for medical and scientific purposes under a controlled framework.

Other Key Approvals

Under the fourth phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Yojana, the Cabinet approved a 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of e-buses and a 30 per cent subsidy for diesel buses. The Cabinet also approved a special relief package of Rs 7 lakh each for 15 families affected by recent fire incidents in Jubbal, Kotkhai and Rohru areas of Shimla district. The compounding fee on tractors transporting minerals for domestic use has been reduced from Rs 4,500 to Rs 500.

In addition, the Cabinet accorded national-level status to the renowned Shoolini Fair in Solan district, while the Maa Shiv Shakti Jatar in Chamba and the Shivratri Fair at Kathgarh in Indora have been granted state-level fair status. (ANI)