Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended his budget as a plan for a prosperous state, while Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur slammed it as the 'worst in history,' claiming the 'dignity of the budget has been torn to shreds'.

CM Defends Budget for Prosperity

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday defended his government's budget, saying it has been presented with the view of making the state prosperous and not for any political gain, while Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur criticized it, saying the dignity of the budget has been torn to shreds. Speaking to ANI in Shimla, CM Sukhu said the budget will decide the direction of self-reliant Himachal and strengthen the rural economy. "We have presented this budget with the view of making the state prosperous, and it has not been presented for any kind of political gain. This budget will decide the direction of self-reliant Himachal. In the rural economy, we have given rates to ginger, turmeric, milk, etc. This will further strengthen the rural economy. Just like we strengthened this rural economy last time, due to which there has been an increase in per capita income. We take decisions only after looking at the interests of the state. We do not take any decision for political gain," Sukhu said.

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Opposition Slams Budget, Calls it 'Worst in History'

However, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, while speaking to reporters, strongly criticised the budget, calling it the worst in the history of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and said the dignity of the budget has been torn to shreds. "This was the fourth budget of the government, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented his fourth budget. Now, only one budget of his remains, and that too will be an election-year budget. I have seen 29 budgets being presented in this Assembly. I myself presented five budgets as Chief Minister and as Finance Minister. But for the first time, Himachal Pradesh has felt that the dignity of the budget has been torn to shreds.

Thakur further added that there was nothing in the budget. "This budget lasted for 4 hours and 9 minutes because there was nothing in this budget, hence it was presented in this manner," Thakur said.

Budget Details and CM's Appeal for Self-Reliance

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the 2026-27 budget in the state assembly and sought the support of all sections, saying the state will move towards self-reliance. The total budget outlay has been reduced from Rs 58,514 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 54,928 crore for 2026-27, reflecting what the Chief Minister described as "extraordinary financial challenges" following the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre. "We are working for the state and its people, not for elections. I seek six months' support from all sections, and I assure that Himachal Pradesh will move towards self-reliance," Sukhu said. (ANI)