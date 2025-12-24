Himachal Pradesh is promoting sports by strengthening infrastructure, enhancing incentives, and offering jobs. CM Sukhu announced increased prize money for medalists, higher diet allowances, and a 3% sports quota for government employment.

The Himachal Pradesh Government has accorded top priority to the promotion of sports by strengthening infrastructure and enhancing incentives for sportspersons, said Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

He said the State was making significant investments in modern sports facilities while offering improved prize money, higher diet allowances, and assured employment opportunities to encourage youth to pursue sports professionally. The Chief Minister said that these initiatives were helping channelise the energy of young people in a positive direction, promoting fitness and steering youth away from social evils. He added that better incentives and career security were motivating talented players to adopt sports as a full-time profession.

Enhanced Incentives and Employment Opportunities

CM Sukhu said that the present State Government was promoting sports activities on a large scale, unlike the previous regime, which had neglected the sector. He said that a fixed three per cent sports quota had been provided for the employment of outstanding sportspersons, under which 99 players had been appointed to government jobs since 2024.

The Chief Minister said that to strengthen youth engagement at the grassroots level, youth volunteers had been appointed in 68 block-level nodal youth clubs, with one volunteer also posted at each district headquarters. An amount of over Rs 3.2 crore was spent on youth and sports activities in 2024, while Rs 4 crore is being spent during the current financial year.

Strengthening Sports Infrastructure

He added that special emphasis was being laid on the construction and maintenance of playgrounds and modern sports infrastructure across the state. He said that an Indoor Multipurpose Sports Complex was being constructed in Nadaun, covering about 9,735 square metres, at an estimated cost of Rs 112.49 crore. The complex will include a shooting range, swimming pool, gymnasium, multipurpose hall for wrestling, boxing, and kabaddi, yoga hall, table tennis facilities, four badminton courts, and volleyball and tennis courts, along with essential supporting facilities such as a cafeteria, waiting lounge, and office spaces.

Historic Increase in Prize Money and Allowances

The Chief Minister said the state government has made a historic increase in prize money to encourage players and inspire youth to participate in sports.

Enhanced Prize Money for Medal Winners

Highlighting incentives for excellence, the Chief Minister said that prize money for medal winners had been substantially enhanced. Gold medallists in the Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Paralympics will now receive Rs. 5 crore; silver medallists, Rs. 3 crore; and bronze medallists, Rs. 2 crore, instead of three, two, and one crore rupees, respectively, as previously awarded. For the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, prize money has been increased from 50 lakh to Rs. 4 crore for gold, from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 2.50 crore for silver, and from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore for bronze medallists. Similarly, for medal winners of the Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games, gold medalists will receive Rs. 3 crore instead of Rs. 50 lakh earlier, silver medalists will now receive Rs. 2 crore instead of Rs. 30 lakh, and bronze medalists will now receive Rs. 1 crore instead of Rs. 20 lakh, as was the earlier provision.

Increased Diet Allowances for Athletes

The Himachal CM said that the players' diet money had also been significantly increased. Athletes participating in competitions outside the State will now receive Rs.500 per day instead of Rs. 400. Under-17 and Under-19 players will receive Rs. 400 and Rs 500 per day respectively, compared to Rs.150 and Rs.250 earlier. For Under-14 players, the allowance has been enhanced to Rs 250 and Rs.400. Sportspersons residing in sports hostels will now receive Rs 400 per day instead of Rs 150.

Lauding Achievements of Himachal's Athletes

The Chief Minister lauded the outstanding contribution of daughters of Himachal Pradesh in the sports arena, stating that girls from the State were 'breaking barriers' and bringing laurels at national and international level. He praised Renuka Thakur, who became the first Indian woman bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the Women's T20 World Cup, the achievements reflect determination and excellence.

He also highlighted India's victory in the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 held in Dhaka, winning the gold medal, noting the key role played by Himachal players, including captain Ritu Negi, vice-captain Pushpa Rana, Sakshi Sharma, Bhawna and Champa, which was exemplary. The Chief Minister further lauded individual achievements, including Seema from Chamba district, for winning gold in the 25,000-metre race at the National Athletics Championship, and Jyotika Datta from Rohru, who won a silver medal in fencing in the same championship.

With robust infrastructure, enhanced incentives, and unwavering support, Himachal is nurturing a new generation of champions. The State's youth were being empowered to excel, breaking barriers and bringing glory on national and international platform with sports in Himachal, truly moving from grassroots to global. (ANI)