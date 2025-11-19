Himachal Pradesh BJP announced a massive protest on Dec 4 in Dharamshala against the Congress government's 3-year tenure. Leaders Jai Ram Thakur and Rajeev Bindal slammed the govt as 'inefficient' and a failure, demanding timely Panchayat polls.

Himachal Pradesh BJP has announced a large-scale protest against the Congress government's three-year tenure on December 4, at Dharamshala's Zorawar Stadium. The announcement was made during a joint press conference on Wednesday, which was addressed by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal. Former Assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar was also present.

'Most Inefficient Government': BJP's Scathing Attack

Addressing the media, Dr Bindal launched a sharp attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government, calling it "the most inefficient government in the history of Himachal Pradesh." Dr Bindal said the BJP was raising the voice of the people against the failures of the Congress government. "These three years have been the years of destruction for the youth and unemployed, years of economic breakdown, years of debt and disease, years of false guarantees and the peak of lies, years of murders, robberies, loot and mafia, years of collapse of governance, and years of shutting down institutions, lockouts and blatant nepotism," Bindal alleged. He said the party would hold a massive demonstration on December 4 at Zorawar Stadium, Dharamshala, asserting that the Congress government had "no moral right to remain in power."

Cites Bihar Results, Demands Panchayat Polls

Referring to the Bihar election results, Dr Bindal said the kind of atmosphere created in the country after the Bihar results can only be described as unprecedented. "The Congress' downfall has been seen across the nation, and its impact is visible in Himachal too. After the results, the Congress has gone into a state of shock," he added. Dr Bindal also reiterated that the BJP would take to the streets on December 4, demanding timely Panchayat elections. "Panchayat elections must be held on time, and on this issue the BJP will come out on the streets on December 4."

On Allegations Against Chaurah MLA

On allegations against Chaurah MLA Hansraj, Dr Bindal made a brief comment. "The law is doing its work"

'Celebration Unjustified': Jai Ram Thakur Hits Out at Govt

Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress's three-year celebration was unjustified and unacceptable. "This celebration is not going down anyone's throat. The Disaster Act is in force in the state, Panchayat elections are not being held, yet the government is celebrating three years of rule," he said.

He further attacked the state's financial condition. "There is a restriction on withdrawing more than ₹10,000 from the treasury. Employees are not getting salaries, pensions are unpaid, and the youth are unemployed. Even Congress leaders cannot name a single achievement in three years. They shut down the welfare schemes of the previous government and started no new initiatives. As they celebrate three years, the BJP will protest on December 4 against the anti-people decisions of this government," he said. Taking a jibe at the Congress's performance in Bihar, Thakur added, "In Bihar, the Congress has been reduced to fitting inside a Bolero; in Himachal, we will fit them inside an Alto, since the Chief Minister prefers an Alto," said Thakur.

BJP is making preparations for a big rally on December 4. (ANI)