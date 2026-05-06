A video from a hostel is doing the rounds online, and it's got everyone talking. They've put iron cages around the ceiling fans. While it looks funny to some, the reason is quite serious: it's a step to prevent student suicides. The clip has now gone viral.

A video showing metal safety cages being fitted around ceiling fans in a hostel has gone viral. People are naturally curious about why this was done, and some are even finding it funny.

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The Ceiling Fan Cage

Yes, you read that right—an iron cage has been built around the fan. It's something nobody has really seen before, which is why it made some people laugh. But the reason behind it is deadly serious. It seems this was done for safety reasons. With students taking extreme steps like suicide over small issues, this measure was taken as a precaution. What's also grabbing eyeballs is the cost involved.

How much did it cost?

Apparently, installing these cages cost around ₹12,000, while the fans themselves cost only about ₹3,000. While some people made fun of it, calling it over-the-top security, others argued that ensuring safety in classrooms is important.

Some found it funny

Right now, the video and photos are all over social media. Many are calling it a mix of 'desi jugaad' and 'over-engineering'. However, others are praising the intention behind the management's decision.