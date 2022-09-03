Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Horrifying video shows hundreds of birds killed after tree chopped off in Kerala: Watch

    Several birds were seen being smashed to the ground as the tree fell, many of them chicks. The minister's office said a report has been sought from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

    Horrifying video shows hundreds of birds killed after tree cut in Kerala: Watch AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    In a horrifying incident, hundreds of birds were killed and their nest were destroyed after a group of men cut down a tree to widen the National Highway in Kerala's Malappuram district. The tragic video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.

    In a tweet, Kaswan wrote, "Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location".

    Also read: Why no PM's photo in ration shop? Nirmala Sitharaman scolds Collector in Telangana

    The 44-second video has been shared more than 15,000 times through Kaswan's Twitter account. The video has enraged netizens and environmentalists alike. The tree was brought down recklessly in the video, and while some birds flew away, the majority of them died as the tree fell.

    It is said the incident was reported from the Randathani area in this district. The video of the tree falling resulting in the killing of many birds has gone viral on social media since Thursday, prompting state PWD minister PA Mohammed Riyas to seek a report from the NHAI. The video, which was shot in the first week of August shows a huge tree being felled using an excavator.

    Also read: Overall enrolment in schools will decline by over 14pc by 2025: Study

    Several birds were seen being smashed to the ground as the tree fell, many of them chicks. The minister's office said a report has been sought from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

     

    Meanwhile, Edavanna forest range officer has taken the excavator and its driver into custody. A complaint in this regard was sent to Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nithin Gadkari by Thomas Lawrence, the CEO of Save Wetlands International Movement seeking action against the culprits.

    Also read: Northeast Frontier Railway reacts to viral video of workers mishandling parcels at Guwahati station

    "Many birds and their young ones were displaced which is really heartbreaking. This time of the year is birds' nesting time and they could have waited for a few more weeks till the young ones are able to fly off," Lawrence said.

    Gadkari's office had responded positively to the complaint and had assured action, he added. He claimed that the video went viral as a result of the minister's office seeking action.

    "A proper rehabilitation of these birds should have been done before engaging in such so-called development activities. At least they could have waited until the baby birds were old enough to fly away. This is completely unacceptable," Praveen Muraleedharan, a wildlife photographer and nature enthusiast, said.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why no PM's photo in ration shop? Nirmala Sitharaman scolds Collector in Telangana

    Why no PM's photo in ration shop? Nirmala Sitharaman scolds Collector in Telangana

    Overall enrolment in schools will decline by over 14pc by 2025 Study gcw

    Overall enrolment in schools will decline by over 14pc by 2025: Study

    Women staff in central govt to get 60 day leave upon child s death soon after birth gcw

    Women staff in central govt to get 60-day leave upon child's death soon after birth

    Northeast Frontier Railway reacts to viral video of workers mishandling parcels at Guwahati station-tgy

    Northeast Frontier Railway reacts to viral video of workers mishandling parcels at Guwahati station

    Suspended BJP leader had planned to abandon domestic help in Varanasi: Jharkhand Police AJR

    Suspended BJP leader had planned to abandon domestic help in Varanasi: Jharkhand Police

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2022-23 english premier league, Gameweek 6 preview, predictions: Manchester United, Arsenal, liverpool, arsenal, chelsea, tottenham, leicester-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 6 preview and predictions: Man United vs Arsenal, Merseyside derby among headliners

    News anchor swallows fly during live broadcast; hilarious video goes viral - gps

    News anchor swallows fly during live broadcast; hilarious video goes viral

    Friday Box Office Collection Report Sita Ramam Hindi Cobra Karthikeya 2 Liger drb

    Box Office Report: Here’s how much Sita Ramam, Cobra, Karthikeya 2, Liger raked in on Friday

    California wildfire burns homes, force towns to flee: Report AJR

    California wildfire burn homes, force towns to flee: Report

    Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled amid unrest, returns home AJR

    Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled amid unrest, returns home

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon