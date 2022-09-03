Horrifying video shows hundreds of birds killed after tree chopped off in Kerala: Watch

Several birds were seen being smashed to the ground as the tree fell, many of them chicks. The minister's office said a report has been sought from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

In a horrifying incident, hundreds of birds were killed and their nest were destroyed after a group of men cut down a tree to widen the National Highway in Kerala's Malappuram district. The tragic video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.

In a tweet, Kaswan wrote, "Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location".

The 44-second video has been shared more than 15,000 times through Kaswan's Twitter account. The video has enraged netizens and environmentalists alike. The tree was brought down recklessly in the video, and while some birds flew away, the majority of them died as the tree fell.

It is said the incident was reported from the Randathani area in this district. The video of the tree falling resulting in the killing of many birds has gone viral on social media since Thursday, prompting state PWD minister PA Mohammed Riyas to seek a report from the NHAI. The video, which was shot in the first week of August shows a huge tree being felled using an excavator.

Several birds were seen being smashed to the ground as the tree fell, many of them chicks. The minister's office said a report has been sought from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Meanwhile, Edavanna forest range officer has taken the excavator and its driver into custody. A complaint in this regard was sent to Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nithin Gadkari by Thomas Lawrence, the CEO of Save Wetlands International Movement seeking action against the culprits.

"Many birds and their young ones were displaced which is really heartbreaking. This time of the year is birds' nesting time and they could have waited for a few more weeks till the young ones are able to fly off," Lawrence said.

Gadkari's office had responded positively to the complaint and had assured action, he added. He claimed that the video went viral as a result of the minister's office seeking action.

"A proper rehabilitation of these birds should have been done before engaging in such so-called development activities. At least they could have waited until the baby birds were old enough to fly away. This is completely unacceptable," Praveen Muraleedharan, a wildlife photographer and nature enthusiast, said.