Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath performed rituals at Akshayvat in Mahakumbh Nagar. They participated in Akshayvat Aarti, offered flowers, and discussed Mahakumbh preparations with the Sant Samaj. Shah's family also joined the worship and took a commemorative photograph.

Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath visit Akshayvat and perform sacred rituals
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Akshayvat in Mahakumbh Nagar on Monday. CM Yogi formally received the Home Minister on their arrival at Akshayvat. Subsequently, the chief priest conducted a puja amid chyanting of Vedic hymns. Amit Shah, joined by Yogi Adityanath, performed the Akshayvat Aarti and offered flowers.

Following the rituals, the Home Minister, Chief Minister, and members of the Sant Samaj completed the 'parikrama' of Akshayvat and discussed the preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh events. 

Amit Shah, accompanied by his family, including his wife Sonal Shah, son Jai Shah, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, also participated in the worship. The Shah family marked the occasion with a group photograph before the sacred tree. Discussions with the saints under Akshayvat further focused on refining the Mahakumbh arrangements.

