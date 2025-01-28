HM Amit Shah and CM Yogi take holy dip in Triveni Sangam amidst chants and blessings from saints

Home Minister Amit Shah, along with CM Yogi Adityanath and family, took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. They performed pujas, participated in the Sangam Aarti, and received blessings from prominent saints.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by saints from various maths, temples, and Akharas, took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam on Monday.

Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, the saint community guided the ritual, sprinkling holy water from Maa Ganga on the Home Minister and performing traditional puja-archana.

Following the holy dip, the Home Minister and Chief Minister performed a special puja and participated in the Sangam Aarti at the site. Joining Amit Shah in the sacred rituals were his wife Sonal Shah, son Jai Shah, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, making it a family occasion steeped in spirituality.

On this significant occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister as a gesture of tradition and respect. The saint community honored the Home Minister with garlands, sandalwood paste, and a tilak, further marking the sanctity of the moment.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dressed in saffron attire, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, accompanied by prominent saints including Juna Peethadheeshwar Avdheshanand, Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand, Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri, and Baba Ramdev.

The saints performed the Vedic rituals, sprinkling the sacred Sangam water on the Home Minister. Following this, the Home Minister offered ‘Arghya' to the Sun.

The Tirtha purohits then conducted a special puja for both the Home Minister and the Chief Minister at the Sangam site, culminating in a grand Sangam Aarti. The chants of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati echoed across the holy site, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

The youngest members of the Shah family also received blessings from the saints, with Chief Minister Yogi sharing a lighthearted moment with the children. Amid the resonating chants of Har Har Mahadev, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath bowed in devotion to Maa Ganga and Lord Bhaskar.

After taking a holy dip in the Sangam, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed prayers and worship amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras and shlokas. Following the worship, a grand Sangam Aarti was conducted, with the Home Minister’s entire family, including his wife, son, and daughter-in-law, participating in the rituals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later presented a silver Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister before they proceeded to Akshay Vat.

The ritual was graced by the presence of revered saints such as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand of Niranjani Akhara, Baba Ramdev, Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri, Harigiri of Juna Akhara, and senior Mahants of various Akharas.

Earlier, the Home Minister and CM Yogi arrived at the VIP Ghat in Arail, where they boarded a cruise to the Sangam. The leaders paid obeisance to Maa Ganga, fed Siberian birds, and held a special discussion on Mahakumbh arrangements with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand, Mahant Hari Giri, and Mahant Prem Giri in a private room on the cruise.

During the Sangam snan, Baba Ramdev and Satua Baba assisted CM Yogi Adityanath in the ritual dip. Post the bath, Swami Ramdev guided the Chief Minister in performing a special yoga pose, ‘Tadasana.’

