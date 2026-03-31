Celebrating its Diamond Jubilee, HLL Lifecare Limited has received numerous awards for its contributions to healthcare, CSR, manufacturing excellence, and workplace safety, highlighting its diverse initiatives and national impact over the past year.

CSR and Public Health Awareness Accolades

HLL Lifecare Limited has received a series of prestigious recognitions across multiple domains over the past year, highlighting its contributions to healthcare services, community initiatives, manufacturing excellence, workplace safety, and implementation of official languages. A public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, HLL is currently celebrating its Diamond Jubilee year, marking 60 years since its establishment in 1966.

Among the recognitions, HLL's initiatives in corporate social responsibility and public health awareness have received national attention. Programmes implemented through the HLL Management Academy, including the Dhruva initiative supporting education and the Thinkal menstrual hygiene awareness programme promoting sustainable menstrual health solutions, were honoured at the CSR Times Awards. The organisation also received the Elets CSR Awards for its efforts in promoting menstrual health awareness, recognising its sustained initiatives aimed at improving health knowledge and wellbeing among communities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recognition for Healthcare Services

HLL's commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare services has also been recognised at national platforms. HLL's diagnostic services network, HINDLABS, received the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards for Excellence in Patient Safety. The AMRIT initiative, which provides quality medicines at affordable prices through a nationwide network of pharmacies in government hospitals, was honoured with a Silver Award in the Health Category at the SKOCH Summit. HLL's contributions to the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector were further recognised at platforms such as the Financial Express Healthcare Awards and the Economic Times RE Pharma Awards.

Manufacturing and Engineering Excellence

The company's manufacturing units also earned honours for excellence in industrial performance and engineering standards. The Peroorkada Factory, one of the largest condom manufacturing facilities in the world, secured the IEI Industrial Excellence Award in Engineering Manufacturing and Processing, while the Kanagala Factory received the Industry Excellence Award from the Institution of Engineers (India).

Honours for Workplace Safety

Workplace safety continues to remain a key focus across HLL facilities. The Kerala State Industrial Safety Awards were received by both the Peroorkada Factory and the Akkulam Factory, while the Irapuram Factory was recognised with the Best Safety Committee Award. Additional honours from the National Safety Council further acknowledged the organisation's strong safety management systems and consistent performance in ensuring safe working environments.

Awards for Official Language Implementation

HLL's commitment to implementing the Government of India's Official Language Policy has also received recognition through honours such as the NARAKAS Rajbhasha Award and the TOLIC Rajbhasha Awards, reflecting sustained efforts in promoting the use of Hindi in official communication.

Over the decades, HLL has grown from its origins as a manufacturer of essential health products into a diversified healthcare organisation with a strong presence in healthcare services, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, hospital infrastructure, procurement services consultancy, public health programmes and social marketing initiatives. Through its various divisions and initiatives, the organisation continues to deliver healthcare solutions reaching millions of people across India. (ANI)