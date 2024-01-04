Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo, wanted in multiple terror incidents, arrested in Delhi

    Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was arrested on Thursday in the national capital. The terrorist has been identified as Javed Ahmed Mattoo, wanted in several terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    In a significant breakthrough, Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, was apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday. Mattoo, a resident of Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, had been evading authorities for his alleged involvement in numerous terrorist activities in the region.

    He held a prominent position on the list of top 10 targets in the Valley compiled by security agencies, with a substantial reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Mattoo's arrest is a crucial development in the ongoing efforts to curb terrorism, highlighting the effectiveness of collaborative intelligence and law enforcement operations.

    The accused, known for his frequent visits to Pakistan, symbolizes the cross-border connections that often fuel militancy in the troubled region. His capture not only serves as a blow to the Hizbul Mujahideen but also emphasizes the continued vigilance required to dismantle terrorist networks and maintain peace in areas affected by such activities.

    The Delhi Police's success in apprehending Javed Ahmed Mattoo reinforces the commitment to national security and underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in addressing the complex dynamics of terrorism.

    This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in J&K to eliminate the threat of terrorism. He instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system.

    Additionally, he gave the security services advice on how to deploy in high-risk locations.  He restated that the government will continue to take a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 6:38 PM IST
