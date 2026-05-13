Iqbal Singh alias Shera, extradited from Portugal, has been granted a 2-day transit remand to the NIA by a Delhi court in the Hizbul Mujahideen-linked Narco Terrorism case. He is alleged to be the mastermind in a major HM terror financing case.

The Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted 2 days transit remand of Iqbal Singh alias Shera to the NIA in the Hizbul Mujahideen-linked Narco Terrorism case. He has been extradited from Portugal. He had absconded in 2020.

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Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma granted 2 days transit remand of Iqbal Singh alias Shera to produce him before a concerned court in Mohali, Punjab.

NIA had sought 3 days transit custody of Shera, which was opposed by Legal aid defence counsel Piyush Sachdeva, saying Mohali is within 4-5 hours, three days transit remand is not required. Opposing the submissions, NIA counsel said that the Accused is to be produced before the court before immigration-related documents are prepared.

NIA Arrests Wanted Narco-Terrorist

The NIA has arrested wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera. It is alleged that he is the mastermind in a major Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror financing case. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in the HM Narco-Terror Module since October 2020. An Interpol Notice had also been in place for his arrest since June 2021.

Details of the Conspiracy

In its investigation into the case, NIA had found Shera to be a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module engaged in smuggling heroin from Pakistan. A native of Amritsar in Punjab, Shera had masterminded the conspiracy involving the smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan into the border state, the agency stated.

He had coordinated and overseen the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan and Kashmir-based operatives of HM to facilitate terror activities, NIA said in a press release.

It is alleged that to carry forward the anti-India narco terror conspiracy, Shera had formed a terror gang and operated a Punjab-based network of associates engaged in the trafficking of large quantities of heroin, collection of sale proceeds, and transfer of funds to handlers and terror operatives. He had maintained close links with Pak-based HM terror operatives.

Case Origins and Investigation

The case was originally registered by the Punjab Police following the arrest of an Hiz-Bul Mujahideen (HM) overground worker, identified as Hilal Ahmed Shergojri. The police had also recovered Rs 29 lakhs of drug proceeds from the possession of Hilal, a close aide of the deceased terrorist commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo.

Further investigation had led to the recovery of another Rs 32 lakhs as narco terror proceeds from various Punjab-based members of the terror gang.

After taking over the case, the NIA had launched massive efforts to dismantle the module and secure Shera's extradition. Further investigation in the case is continuing, NIA said. (ANI)