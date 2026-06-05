The NCC's first-ever All India Basic Paramotor Course concluded in Guwahati, certifying 50 cadets as paramotor pilots. The 15-day course was conducted by NIMAS, with each cadet completing five solo flights to become a certified pilot.

Training and Certification

The National Cadet Corps achieved a historic milestone on Friday as the First Ever All India NCC Basic Paramotor Course concluded at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Centre, Guwahati. The 15-day course, conducted from May 21 to June 4, trained 50 novice cadets from 10 states and union territories across India in ground handling, powered flight and aerial navigation.

Demonstrating exceptional courage, each cadet completed a minimum of five solo flights, marking their transition from ground zero to certified paramotor pilots.

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The training was imparted by the NIMAS Paramotor Node, Guwahati, the only institute in the country apart from the Indian Armed Forces that conducts certified Paramotor Courses. The Node provided expert instructors, a DGCA-compliant training syllabus, and safety supervision throughout the course.

Setting a New Benchmark

This course was a follow-up to the first All NCC NER Directorate Basic Paramotor Course held from May 4 to 19, in which 50 cadets from the North East Region were trained.

With the conclusion of the All India course, NCC has qualified 100 Senior Division Boy Cadets as Basic Paramotor Pilots within a month, setting a new benchmark in aero-adventure training for youth.

"Unity and Discipline in the Sky" was on full display as cadets from Ladakh to Assam took to the air.

All participants were provided with complete flying apparel by NCC and would be awarded a Basic Paramotor Qualification Certificate by NIMAS.

The Way Forward

As a Way Forward, NCC announced that 60 Senior Wing Girl Cadets will undergo Basic Paramotor Course training between October and November 2026.

The Basic Paramotor Course will now be a regular fixture in the NCC Yearly Training Curriculum, institutionalising aero-adventure as a core NCC activity.

The initiative underscores NCC's commitment to instilling adventure, leadership and national pride among India's youth while expanding skill-based training avenues.

(ANI)