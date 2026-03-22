TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu congratulated PM Modi for becoming India's longest-serving head of government with 8,931 days in office. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also hailed the PM's "historic milestone" and dedication to the nation.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving head of government, completing 8,931 days in office. In a post on X, CM Naidu said, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on achieving the historic milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in India's history, completing 8,931 days in service to the nation. This extraordinary achievement reflects his dedication, visionary leadership, and tireless commitment to the progress and prosperity of our country."

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He further added, "His vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 continues to inspire us all and guide India toward a brighter future. Wishing him continued strength, good health, and success as he leads the nation to even greater heights."

Union Ministers laud historic milestone

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving leader, praising his 24 years of uninterrupted public service. Shah hailed Modi's "sheer commitment" to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country's global stature.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Modi Ji's decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving head of government, surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. On X, Rajnath said," Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service."

"Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen. Heartiest congratulations to Modi Ji on this remarkable achievement," Rajnath added.

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister. (ANI)