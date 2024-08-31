Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hindustan Aeronautics appoints new Chief Dr DK Sunil as CMD

    Joined the HAL in 1987 as a Management Trainee, Sunil has about 37 years of experience in varied roles in the company contributing significantly to design, production, quality enhancement and customer support.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 6:13 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL)  Engineering, Research and Development wing director D K Sunil, Director has been given additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the state-owned plane maker.  On Saturday, he has taken taken over as (Additional Charge) of HAL from C B Ananthakrishnan, which will be effective from September 1, 2024. Ananthakrishnan was given a one month extension till August 31.

    Under his leadership, “new technologies were developed like Radar Power supply, Voice Activated Control System, Combined Interrogator Transponder which have become new growth areas for the company,” the HAL said.

    A trailblazer in collaborations, “Dr Sunil was instrumental in forging partnerships with institutions like IIT Kanpur for datalinks and IIIT Hyderabad for voice recognition technologies.” “His visionary approach strengthened HAL's position in cutting-edge technologies.”

    During his tenure in Mission Combat Systems R&D Centre in Bengaluru, he led teams focused on ground breaking projects such as Active ESA Radar, Automatic Flight Control System for Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Mission Computers for helicopter and fighter platforms.

    His extensive design expertise spans from the equipment level to system-level projects for both aircraft and helicopters, covering the entire spectrum of design activities at HAL's design centers.

    “Under his strategic guidance, HAL successfully obtained release of military certification to the HTT 40 aircraft program, secured pivotal projects such as the Indigenous Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) for the Indian Air Force and Army as well as the Utility Helicopter Maritime (UHM) for the Indian Navy.”

    “Dr Sunil has shared his knowledge with the wider community through the publication of seven papers in peer-reviewed journals and his innovations in wireless communication are protected by nine Copyrights and holds one Patent," it added.

