Hindu devotees from Pakistan experience spiritual fulfillment after taking a sacred dip in Sangam

A group of 68 Hindu devotees from Pakistan's Sindh province journeyed to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025. They immersed the ashes of their ancestors in the Sangam and expressed gratitude for the spiritual experience and the event's arrangements.

The grand festival of Sanatan faith, Maha Kumbh, continues to draw devotees from every corner of the world to Prayagraj, where they take a sacred dip in the holy Sangam. So far, around 40 crore devotees have participated in this divine ritual during Maha Kumbh.

Such is the deep connection of Sanatan Dharma that even Hindu devotees from Pakistan have traveled to Prayagraj for this spiritual experience. A group of 68 Hindu devotees from Sindh province arrived at Maha Kumbh, taking a holy dip in the Sangam and performing rituals to immerse the ashes of their ancestors. Overwhelmed by the divine grandeur and seamless arrangements of the event, the Pakistani devotees expressed their gratitude and admiration for the spiritual and cultural magnificence of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh is not just the largest gathering of Sanatan faith but also the most significant religious and spiritual event in the world. Devotees from across the globe are arriving in Prayagraj to be part of this grand celebration of tradition and faith. Among them, a group of 68 Sanatan followers from Pakistan’s Sindh and Punjab provinces reached the Sangam Ghat to participate in Maha Kumbh.

These devotees from Pakistan arrived in Prayagraj on a special visa to immerse the ashes of their ancestors. Mahant Ramnath Ji, who accompanied them, shared that before reaching Prayagraj, they had visited Haridwar, where they immersed the ashes of nearly 480 ancestors and performed rituals for their spiritual peace. Afterwards, they travelled to Prayagraj, took a holy dip in the Sangam during Maha Kumbh, and prayed for the salvation of their ancestors' souls.

The devotees expressed that their deep-rooted connection to Sanatan faith and the spiritual call of Maha Kumbh had drawn them to this sacred land. For years, they had longed to participate in Maha Kumbh, take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, and carry the sacred water back with them. They shared that this was not only their personal wish but also the hope of their ancestors.

Expressing their gratitude, the devotees thanked the Government of India and the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh, acknowledging that their efforts made it possible for them to participate in such a divine and grand event.

They praised the arrangements at Maha Kumbh, describing the atmosphere, food, and cleanliness as exceptional. Recalling their experiences in Pakistan, they shared that they were not even allowed to visit temples, making this visit even more profound. They felt blessed not only for themselves but also for their parents and ancestors, who have now found salvation. They added that since childhood, they had heard stories of the sacred land of Prayagraj and Sangam, and now, having finally bathed in the holy Ganga, they felt their lives had been truly fulfilled.

Latest Videos