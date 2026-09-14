On Hindi Diwas, MCD Mayor Pravesh Vahi highlighted Hindi's role in connecting India's diversity and preserving culture. He urged officials to increase Hindi's use in official work for better communication between administration and citizens.

Mayor Stresses Hindi's Role in Unity

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a Hindi Diwas and Official Language Honour Ceremony on Monday, where Mayor Pravesh Vahi highlighted the importance of Hindi in connecting the country's diversity and preserving its cultural identity.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Pravesh Vahi said Hindi is a strong link that connects the diversity of the country. He said India's identity lies in its linguistic and cultural richness, and Hindi provides a broader expression of this diverse heritage. He said respect for the official language Hindi should not remain limited to just one day but should become a part of daily work and conduct. He added that greater use of Hindi in the corporation's functioning can make communication between the administration and citizens simpler and more effective.

The Mayor further said the development of Hindi can only be meaningful when all Indian languages are equally respected and promoted. "India's linguistic diversity is our strength and every language is a carrier of our rich cultural heritage," he said. He urged corporation officials and employees to promote the use of Hindi in official work, correspondence and public communication, and actively participate in the promotion of the official language.

Leaders Urge Greater Use of Hindi

Deputy Mayor and Chairperson of the Hindi Committee Dr Monika Pant said Hindi is a language connected with the masses and its simple and effective use in administrative work plays an important role in taking information about government schemes and services to citizens. She said every officer and employee of the corporation should encourage the use of Hindi and make it a natural part of their daily work.

Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav said Hindi is the language of emotions, culture and social connect. He said respect for the official language will be meaningful only when the use of Hindi increases not only in office work but also at every level of public service. He appealed to corporation employees to work in Hindi and actively contribute to its promotion.

Official Messages Read at Ceremony

During the programme, Additional Commissioner Dr Satendra Singh Dursawat read out the address of the Union Home Minister, which highlighted the importance of Hindi and described India's linguistic richness and diversity as the country's strength. The address stated that India's linguistic diversity makes the nation stronger and more prosperous, and the development of Hindi will be meaningful only when all Indian languages progress equally.

Additional Commissioner Balwan Singh Jaglan read out the message of the Municipal Commissioner, urging corporation employees to use Hindi extensively in official work and daily correspondence and actively participate in promoting the official language.

Poets Honoured at Hindi Diwas Event

During the ceremony, poets and literary personalities, including Nandini Srivastava, Suraj Tripathi, Ragini Jha, Yogesh and child poetess Sanvi Jain, were honoured for their contribution to Hindi language and literature.

A poetry recital session was also organised during the event, where poets presented compositions highlighting the dignity of the Hindi language, Indian culture, social concerns and national sentiments. (ANI)