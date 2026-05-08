Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced PM Modi, Amit Shah, and 21 CMs will attend the West Bengal swearing-in ceremony. He also detailed plans for Assam's government formation, with an oath-taking ceremony scheduled for May 12.

West Bengal to Get First BJP CM; PM Modi, 21 CMs to Attend Ceremony

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the West Bengal swearing-in ceremony on May 9 would be attended by Chief Ministers from 21 states along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma highlighted that from tomorrow onwards, every state except Jharkhand from the Eastern and North-Eastern region would be led by the BJP or the NDA. "Tomorrow the BJP government will take oath in West Bengal, and I will return back to Guwahati after taking part in the swearing-in ceremony... Tomorrow will be a victory day, and the Prime Minister, Union Minister and Chief Ministers of 21 states will be present tomorrow. From tomorrow, the Chief Ministers of the BJP and the NDA will be in the entire region of Purvanchal and Uttar Purvanchal. Excluding Jharkhand, every state of Purvanchal and Uttar Purvanchal will be under the BJP or NDA rule... From tomorrow, the law & order situation in West Bengal will come to normalcy after the formation of the BJP government."

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BJP Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari was elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata on Friday. Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Assam Government Formation Process Outlined

Shifting his focus to his own state, Sarma also announced that a BJP Legislative Party will take place on May 10, following which a delegation will meet the Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to formally stake claim to form the government, leading to an oath-taking ceremony on May 12. Sarma said that the Legislature Party will be attended by BJP leader JP Nadda and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini as Central Observers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the oath-taking ceremony.

"On 10th, the BJP Legislative Party will meet in the presence of our Central Observer JP Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini... Once the leader is selected, it will be ratified by the NDA Legislative Party... Once the formalities are over, the Legislative Party will select a delegation which will meet the Governor and stake a claim to form the government. Once the Governor extends an invitation, the process of government formation will start immediately. On 12th May, at 11 AM, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and other guests, the new government will take oath," he said.

A day earlier, Sarma reviewed the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 government at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati. (ANI)