Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam's Chief Minister for a second term. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders congratulated him, expressing confidence in the state's development under the new BJP-led NDA government.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term following the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Assembly elections.

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Speaking on the occasion, Minister Chouhan congratulated Sarma and expressed confidence that Assam would achieve new heights of development under his leadership. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will take the state to new heights of development," Chouhan told reporters.

Separately, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said the BJP government had been formed in Assam for the third consecutive time and extended his wishes to Sarma. "The BJP government has been formed in Assam for the third time. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for a second time. I extend best wishes to him," Sai said.

Sarma Takes Oath for Second Term

After securing a decisive victory in the Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term. The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

New Cabinet and Speaker Nominee

This will be the third NDA government in Assam. Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - were also sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly.

NDA's Dominant Election Victory

The NDA's performance in the Assam assembly elections 2026 was nothing short of a masterclass in electoral dominance. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections.