YSP University Donates to CM's Relief Fund

In a humanitarian gesture to support the state, the Vice Chancellor of Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Prof. R.S. Chandel, contributed one day's salary from the University staff to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Prof. Chandel presented a cheque of Rs. 25,66,606 to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards the Fund.

In return, the Chief Minister thanked the university and its vice-chancellor for the generous gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in helping those in need. Moreover, he appealed to the state's residents to contribute generously to this fund. President of the Teachers Association of the University, Dr. B.S. Dilta; President, Personal Staff Association, Rakesh Kumar Handa; and other staff members and union presidents also attended the event.

Himachal Grapples with Extreme Weather Disruptions

Himchal Pradesh, a winter wonderland that becomes a tourist hotspot during the winter months, grapples with extreme weather conditions such as monsoons, floods, landslides, and snowfall. This causes significant disruptions to public utilities, affecting hundreds of roads, power transformers, and water schemes.

Statewide Road and Power Outages

Just in this monsoon season, SEOC reported a total of 866 roads were blocked across the state as of the morning of September 7, 2025. This includes three National Highways: NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305. The maximum number of road blockages was reported in the Kullu district, with 225 roads affected, followed by Mandi with 191 and Shimla with 154. The number of road blockages in other districts was reported as follows: Chamba (116), Sirmaur (45), Kangra (42), Una (33), Solan (22), Bilaspur (18), Lahaul & Spiti (11), Kinnaur (6), and Hamirpur (3).

The power supply was also severely affected, with 1,572 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) out of service. The Kullu district was the worst-hit, with 873 disrupted DTRS, followed by Mandi with 259 disruptions and Lahaul & Spiti (L&S) with 142.

During peak tourist season and freezing weather, the state's Chief Minister's funds support relief, rehabilitation, and a sense of security during times of distress. (ANI)