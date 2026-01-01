Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a new state-of-the-art Cancer Care Centre at Dr. RKGMC, Hamirpur. It will house 11 specialised departments, including Medical and Surgical Oncology, to enhance cancer treatment in the state.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the government is establishing a state-of-the-art Cancer Care Centre (CCC) at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (Dr. RKGMC), Hamirpur.

New Specialised Departments

As per the release, Himachal CM stated that the Cancer Care Centre would house 11 new specialised departments to comprehensively address the needs of cancer patients. Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pain Palliation, Nuclear Medicine, Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Oncopathology, Pediatric Oncology, Radiology Imaging, Gynae Oncology, Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Transplantation, and Radiation Oncology departments would be created in this Centre and provide specialised facilities for cancer patients.

Addressing Rising Cancer Risk

Sukhu said the establishment of the CCC would create a robust treatment system, given the population's rising cancer risk. Various reports have highlighted the urgent need for systematic screening, prevention, monitoring, recording and timely intervention in cancer cases. This requires establishing seamless linkages between primary healthcare facilities and advanced tertiary cancer care institutions.

With a strong focus on prevention, early detection, and comprehensive patient support, the state government has proposed and initiated the establishment of a State Cancer Centre at Dr. RKGMC, Hamirpur, and the Department of Medical Education has already taken the necessary steps in this direction.

Proposed Infrastructure and Staffing

The Chief Minister said the proposed State Cancer Institute in Hamirpur would comprise a multi-storey building with 264 beds dedicated to cancer patients. The ground floor would house key facilities, including clinical laboratories, outpatient departments (OPDs), the pharmacy, the emergency ward, the nuclear medicine OPD, and registration services.

To ensure effective operationalisation of the Cancer Institute, the Government would provide adequate, qualified medical, paramedical, and support staff.

Part of Wider Healthcare Revamp

Sukhu added that since assuming office, the government has taken several significant steps to revamp the State's healthcare system. Outdated machines and equipment are being replaced with world-class facilities at par with AIIMS, Delhi. He expressed concern over the fact that the state has one of the highest cancer incidence rates in the country after the North-Eastern States, and to tackle it, establishing a high-end cancer hospital was of paramount importance for ensuring accessible and quality cancer care for the people.