The Himachal Pradesh Govt has revised the toll tax for FY 2026-27, reducing the passenger vehicle rate to Rs 100 from Rs 130 after protests. The new rates and expanded exemptions aim to balance revenue generation and public convenience.

The Himachal Pradesh Government has revised the toll and entry tax structure for the financial year 2026-27, modifying rates notified earlier in March and extending relief to several categories of vehicles following policy rationalisation. The earlier schedule, issued through the state gazette, had prescribed higher toll rates across vehicle categories, including Rs 130 per day for passenger vehicles (up to 12+1 capacity), Rs 200 for light commercial passenger vehicles, and up to Rs 900 for oversized multi-axle vehicles.

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Revised Toll Rate for Passenger Vehicles

However, after protests in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and subsequent Cabinet review, the government has reduced the toll for passenger vehicles to Rs 100 per day. The revised rate will also apply to non-Himachal registered vehicles up to 12-seater capacity, which were earlier liable to pay Rs 130.

Details of the Initial Toll Hike

The original notification had laid down a detailed category-wise toll regime, including Rs 170 for goods vehicles up to 7,500 kg, Rs 320 for certain light commercial goods vehicles, Rs 570 for two-axle goods trucks, Rs 600 for three-axle commercial vehicles, Rs 800 for heavy construction machinery and multi-axle vehicles (4-6 axles), and Rs 900 for oversized vehicles with seven or more axles. Additionally, concessional provisions had been specified for tractors at Rs 100 per day, with quarterly and annual payment options, and Rs 30 per day for motor and scooter rickshaws.

New Exemptions and Concessions

As part of the revised policy, the government has also expanded exemptions for light motor vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh, now covering both private and commercial vehicles, including taxis, under the Motor Vehicles Act. Further relief has been provided to residents living near toll barriers, who will now be eligible for free concessional tokens within a five-kilometre radius, subject to verification through residence certificates issued by competent authorities.

Government's Rationale Behind the Rollback

The rollback follows strong opposition protests led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had criticised the initial hike as burdensome for commuters and transporters. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured the House that the government would review the rates. Officials said the revised toll structure aims to balance revenue generation with public convenience and support for the local transport sector. The updated rates and exemptions will come into effect for the financial year 2026-27 across all notified toll barriers in the state.