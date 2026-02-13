The BJP staged a walkout from an all-party meeting in Shimla on the Revenue Deficit Grant, calling it a 'political agenda' by the Sukhu govt. CM Sukhu accused the BJP of prioritising power over the state's interests.

An all-party meeting convened by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla to deliberate on the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) witnessed a dramatic walkout by the opposition BJP midway through the discussions, with the party terming the exercise a "political agenda" of the Congress government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meeting was called following the 16th Finance Commission's reported decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant to certain states, including Himachal Pradesh. The Sukhu government has been seeking to build political consensus and mobilise public support to press the Union government to restore the RDG, a key component of the hill state's fiscal support structure.

BJP Alleges 'Political Motives' for Walkout

However, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout, alleging that the state government was presenting "misleading figures" and attempting to shift the blame for Himachal's financial condition onto the Centre. Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said the meeting was convened with "political intent."

"The Sukhu government called this meeting with political motives. The figures presented in the meeting were inaccurate. The government wants to blame the Centre and the BJP for its own financial mismanagement. It failed to present Himachal's case effectively before the Finance Commission. Had the correct position been put forward, the situation could have been different," Jairam Thakur added "Since coming to power, the Sukhu government has only indulged in criticising the Centre. Even in today's meeting, the dignity of language was not maintained, despite crores of rupees in assistance from the Centre. Therefore, we decided to walk out of the meeting," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal accused the state government of attempting to politicise a serious fiscal matter and failing to safeguard the state's interests before the Finance Commission.

CM Sukhu Hits Back at Opposition

Responding to the opposition's allegations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the BJP had arrived at the meeting "with much enthusiasm" but failed to clarify its stand on the RDG issue. "The BJP came to the meeting with great fanfare but could not make its stand clear on the Revenue Deficit Grant. Without offering any suggestions or even listening to the discussion, they left. The BJP is prioritising chair (power) over the interests of the state. The Himachal government will fight for the restoration of RDG with the Centre, regardless of whether the BJP supports us. RDG is the right of the people of Himachal. This battle will be fought collectively with all parties and the people, and we will not allow the state's development to suffer," Sukhu added.

Calls for Constructive Dialogue and Unity

Congress MLA and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore expressed disappointment over the BJP's walkout. "During the meeting, the BJP avoided a detailed discussion on the key issue of Revenue Deficit Grant. It would have been better if they had participated constructively instead of staging a walkout."

Former MLA and CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha also addressed the gathering, emphasising the need for a united stand to safeguard the state's financial interests.

Deepening Political Divisions Over Fiscal Crisis

The Revenue Deficit Grant has historically played a crucial role in bridging the fiscal gap for special category states such as Himachal Pradesh. With concerns mounting over the potential financial strain following its discontinuation, the state government has sought to forge a collective political front to press for its restoration.

The developments underscore deepening political divisions in the hill state over fiscal management and Centre-state financial relations, even as the government maintains that safeguarding Himachal's economic stability remains its top priority. (ANI)