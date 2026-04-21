Himachal Pradesh will hold elections for 51 urban local bodies on May 17, 2026. The polls, which include four Municipal Corporations, will see participation from 1,808 first-time voters. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls for 51 urban local bodies (ULBs) on May 17, 2026, with 1,808 first-time voters set to participate in the electoral process, State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi announced on Tuesday.

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Addressing a media conference in Shimla, Khachi said the elections will cover four Municipal Corporations, 25 Municipal Councils, and 22 Nagar Panchayats across the state. While elections to Municipal Corporations will be held on party symbols, candidates in Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats will contest on independent symbols.

Election Schedule and Key Dates

The State Election Commission issued the formal notification on April 21, initiating the poll process. Returning Officers will issue public notices on April 28, following which nomination papers can be filed on April 29, April 30 and May 2 between 11 am and 3 pm.

Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on May 4, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidature on May 6 between 10 am and 6 pm. The allotment of symbols will also take place on the same day after the withdrawal process.

The list of polling stations will be published on April 29. In total, 589 polling stations have been set up to facilitate smooth voting. Polling will be held on May 17 from 7 am to 3 pm. Counting of votes for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats will be undertaken on the same day at respective headquarters, while counting for the four Municipal Corporations will be held separately on May 31 from 9 am.

Electorate Details and Rules

Providing details on the electorate, Khachi said a total of 3,60,859 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 1,80,963 men, 1,79,882 women and 14 voters in the "others" category. Among them are 1,808 first-time voters aged 18 years.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in all concerned areas following the announcement.

The Commission has also prescribed expenditure limits for candidates, fixing the ceiling at Rs 1 lakh for Municipal Corporations, Rs 75,000 for Municipal Councils and Rs 50,000 for Nagar Panchayats. Candidates have been directed to submit their expenditure statements within 30 days of the declaration of results.

Polling Day Arrangements

To ensure smooth and transparent polling, voters will be required to carry a valid photo identity proof. While the EPIC card remains the primary document, 16 alternative identity proofs, including Aadhaar cards, driving licences and ration cards, will also be accepted.

Khachi said elaborate security arrangements are being put in place in coordination with the state police and home department to maintain law and order during the elections.

A paid holiday will be observed on the polling day for both government and private sector employees to encourage maximum voter turnout.

No Clash with Panchayat Polls

Clarifying concerns regarding the Panchayati Raj elections, Khachi stated that there is no clash between the two electoral exercises. "There is no clash. We have not received any court order in this regard. If any such order comes, it will be examined accordingly," he said. He added that the elections are being conducted on the basis of the state electoral rolls and indicated that the schedule for Panchayati Raj elections is likely to be announced within a week.

The Commission expressed confidence in conducting free, fair and peaceful elections across the state with all necessary arrangements in place. (ANI)