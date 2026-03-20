Continuous rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh have caused a sharp drop in temperature, bringing back winter-like conditions. Shimla residents are wearing woollens again as daily life is disrupted, though the weather is good for agriculture.

The continuous rainfall over the past five days, coupled with snowfall in higher reaches, has led to a sharp drop in temperatures across Himachal Pradesh, bringing back winter-like conditions even as the state had begun transitioning into summer.

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Residents Face Disruption

In Shimla, the sudden dip in temperature has forced residents to take out woollen clothes once again. The unseasonal weather has disrupted daily routines, with school children, office-goers, and commuters facing difficulties due to persistent rain and cold conditions.

A local school student, Kanika, said the weather shift has made daily life challenging. She noted that while the state was witnessing rising temperatures earlier, the sudden spell of rain and snowfall had caused a sharp fall in temperature, making it difficult for her to attend school regularly.

Residents said they had already packed away their winter clothing after the onset of warmer weather, but the return of cold conditions has forced them to use woollens again.

Satya, a working professional, said managing daily routines has become difficult, especially dropping children to school and commuting to the office. She added that the current weather feels more like the rainy season, with December-like cold returning to the city, forcing people to wear coats and warm clothes once again.

Rain and Snow a Boon for Some Sectors

Despite the inconvenience, the rain and snowfall are being viewed as beneficial for agriculture and are also expected to have a positive impact on tourism in the hill state.

IMD Confirms Widespread Weather Activity

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh has recorded widespread rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours, contributing to the temperature drop. Maximum temperatures have fallen by 2-5°C and remain significantly below normal across most parts of the state.

Statewide Rainfall and Temperature Data

Several areas received heavy rainfall, including Manali (57 mm), Palampur (49.2 mm), and Kasauli (30 mm), while higher reaches such as Gondhla (21 cm) and Kalpa (17 cm) recorded snowfall.

Kalpa recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 0°C, while Paonta Sahib registered the highest maximum temperature at 26°C.

Forecast and Weather Warning

The IMD has forecast more rainfall and a further drop in temperatures over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph at isolated places. A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from March 22, likely leading to continued weather activity in the region.