The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission announced the election schedule for Rohru Municipal Council and Narkanda Nagar Panchayat. Polling is set for May 22, with the Model Code of Conduct now in effect. Nominations will be filed in early May.

Election Schedule for Rohru and Narkanda

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for elections to the Rohru Municipal Council and Narkanda Nagar Panchayat, with polling slated for May 22. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in both local bodies. As per the schedule, nomination papers will be filed on May 5, 6 and 7, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 8. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3:00 PM on May 11, the same day election symbols will be allotted. Polling will be held from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM on May 22, followed by the counting of votes immediately after the conclusion of polling. Results are expected to be declared the same day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reason for Delayed Announcement

The Commission had earlier announced elections for 51 municipal bodies in the state, with polling scheduled for May 17. However, the schedule for Rohru and Narkanda was deferred at that time due to the pending finalisation of the reservation roster for these two civic bodies.