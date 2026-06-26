Six people were killed after a pickup vehicle carrying milk fell into a deep gorge in the Urman area under Taklech police outpost in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district. All six occupants died on the spot. The bodies have been recovered.

Six people were killed after a pickup vehicle carrying milk plunged into a deep gorge in the Urman area under Taklech police outpost in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Friday, officials said. The accident occurred when the pickup vehicle bearing registration number HP06B-2420 met with an accident and fell into a deep gorge. All six occupants of the vehicle died on the spot in the tragic mishap.

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Rescue Operations and Investigation

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police, along with the local administration, rushed to the accident site. With the assistance of residents, rescue teams carried out operations and retrieved the bodies from the gorge. The bodies were later shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Officials said the reason behind the mishap is yet to be established.

Deceased Identified

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Sani (23), son of Narsingh Sani, a resident of Sharnal village; Layak Ram (56), son of Magu Ram, a resident of Path village; Ashok Jain (32), son of Dhyan Jain, a resident of Chhalta village and the driver of the vehicle; Nitin (23), son of Main Singh Jain, a resident of Chhalta village; Asha Kumari, wife of Satya Prakash, a resident of Kavaanu village in Kullu district; and Yugal, son of Satya Prakash, also a resident of Kavaanu village.

Official Confirms Deaths

Speaking to ANI over the phone, SDM Rampur Harsh Amrinder Singh Negi confirmed the incident and said all six persons died in the accident. "A pickup vehicle carrying milk met with an accident in the Urman area under Taklech, resulting in the death of all six occupants. Police and the local administration reached the spot immediately, and the bodies are being recovered and sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the accident will be known after a detailed investigation," he said.

Gloom in Local Area

The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Kashapat, Taklech and Aani areas, with local residents expressing grief over the loss of lives. (ANI)