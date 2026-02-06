To achieve its Green Energy State goal, Himachal Pradesh, led by CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu, signed an MoU with Geotropy India for geothermal exploration. The CM also dedicated road, bridge, and library projects worth Rs 16.26 crore in Una district.

Himachal Pradesh Partners for Geothermal Energy

To move closer to the goal of making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State, the state Chief Minister, Sukvinder Singh Sukhu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Geotropy India Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday.

According to the Himachal Pradesh CMO, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Ambassador of Iceland to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, were also present on the occasion.

The MoU was signed by Chief Engineer, Directorate of Energy, D.P. Gupt, on behalf of the state government, and by Tomos Otto Hansson, Chairperson of Iceland-based GEOTROPY ehf.

Reaffirming the State Government's strong commitment to sustainable energy, the Chief Minister said the government is actively working to harness green energy sources in Himachal Pradesh, and that geothermal energy is one such clean, environment-friendly option.

He also stated that the state has significant geothermal potential that must be utilised to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.

The Chief Minister highlighted that one of the major advantages of geothermal energy is its availability round the clock. He directed the company to begin exploration immediately to harness the state's geothermal potential as soon as possible.

He further clarified that this exploration will not place any financial burden on the State Government. Senior officers from the Directorate of Energy were also present on the occasion.

CM Inaugurates Development Projects in Una

Earlier, the state Chief Minister dedicated two key development projects, completed at a cost of Rs 16.26 crore, to the people of the Amb sub-division of Una district.

Upgraded Road Inaugurated

The Chief Minister inaugurated the upgraded Takarla-Baduhi road via Nei-Abadi, developed at a cost of Rs. 6.57 crore. The upgrade of this nearly 5-kilometre-long stretch will benefit more than 11,000 residents.

New Road and Bridge Connectivity

In addition, the Chief Minister dedicated the 6.50 kms Amb-Gagret-Harijan Basti road and a Bridge connecting it, completed with an outlay of Rs 9.50 crore. The bridge will significantly enhance road connectivity for the Shree Chintpurni and Gagret Assembly constituencies.

Youth Facility Inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Samarthya Gyandeep Library and Gymnasium at Maidi Khas, which was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 20 lakh, by unveiling the plaque from Takarla. This centre will support the educational, intellectual, and physical development of youth.

