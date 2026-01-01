Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has shut down 535 roads, including four National Highways. The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched extensive snow clearance operations, deploying 264 machines to restore connectivity across the state.

As many as 535 roads, including four National Highways, were closed across Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall, while large-scale snow clearance operations were underway, the Public Works Department (PWD) said on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

State Machinery Mobilised for Snow Clearance

According to an official brief from the state disaster Management Authority, a review meeting on snow clearance was chaired by the Engineer-in-Chief, HPPWD, through video conference with all Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers, directing them to ensure time-bound restoration of roads in snow-affected areas.

The PWD said 264 machines, including 78 departmental JCBs, 128 hired JCBs, 18 robots, 10 dozers and 30 tippers, have been deployed for snow clearance operations across the state.

Officers posted in snow-affected areas and proceeding on leave were also directed to immediately report back to duty.

Restoration Timeline and Impact Assessment

Of the total roads closed, 511 are village roads, 20 major district roads and four National Highways. The department said 199 roads are likely to be reopened by January 23, 104 by January 24, while 232 roads may take longer to restore. The estimated loss due to snowfall has been pegged at ₹6.03 crore, the department said.

Focus on Key Routes and Districts

In Shimla city and surrounding areas, heavy machinery has been deployed on key routes including Tutikandi-Mehli, Mehli-Fagu, Fagu-Narkanda and Theog-Kotkhai-Hatkoti National Highway stretches, along with major city roads such as Sanjauli, Lakkar Bazaar, Chhota Shimla, Kasumpti and Shimla-Mandi road.

Several important roads in Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Mandi and Sirmaur districts remain closed, while restoration work is continuing on a priority basis, the PWD said.