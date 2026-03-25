The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring and posting numerous IAS, IFS, and HPAS officers. Key appointments include Sandeep Kumar as Divisional Commissioner, Kangra, to enhance administrative efficiency.

The Himachal Pradesh government ordered a significant reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, transferring and posting several IAS, IFS and HPAS officers with immediate effect in the public interest. According to notifications issued by the Department of Personnel, the changes were made on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board.

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Key IAS Officer Postings

Among the key IAS-level postings, Sandeep Kumar (2010 batch) has been posted as Divisional Commissioner, Kangra Division at Dharamshala, where he was earlier serving as Settlement Officer while holding additional charge of the same post. Duni Chand Rana (2014 batch), currently Director-cum-Ex-Officio Special Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management), will continue to hold multiple additional responsibilities, including Director, Environment, Science & Technology, and Managing Director of HPMC, along with charge of state agro corporations. Ram Kumar Gautam (2014 batch) has been appointed Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Shimla, and will also serve as Managing Director of the State Agriculture Marketing Board, relieving Hemis Negi (2019 batch) of the additional charge. Kumud Singh (2015 batch) has been posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, while Vinay Singh (2015 batch) takes over as Managing Director of the State Cooperative Bank, Shimla, along with additional responsibilities in agro-related corporations. Manesh Kumar (2018 batch) has been transferred as Settlement Officer, Shimla Division, while Akshey Sood (2020 batch) will serve as Settlement Officer, Kangra Division at Dharamshala. Dwij Goel (2023 batch) has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district.

IFS Cadre Appointments

In the IFS cadre, Pushpendra Rana (1999 batch) has been appointed Director, Environment, Science & Technology, and will also hold additional charge of Director, Disaster Management, and Member Secretary of the State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) Transfers

Separately, the government also issued orders for transfers in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS). Shawan Kumar (2008 batch) has been posted as Executive Director, State Civil Supplies Corporation, Shimla. Raman Gharsangi (2017 batch) has been appointed General Manager (Personnel) in SPV Dharamshala, while Manmohan Singh (2017 batch) will serve as Assistant Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioner, Chamba. Krishan Kumar Sharma (2019 batch) has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sarkaghat, while Gunjeet Singh Cheema (2019 batch) moves to Manali in the same capacity. Raman Kumar Sharma (2020 batch) has been transferred to Kafota in Sirmaur district as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), and Akanksha Sharma (2021 batch) has been posted as Land Acquisition Officer for the Parvati Project in Kullu. Rajinder Kumar Gautam (2022 batch) has been appointed Joint Director, Digital Technologies and Governance, Shimla.

The reshuffle is aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency and ensuring better governance across departments and districts in the state, officials said.