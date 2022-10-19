Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur, eight others file nominations

In Mandi district, Major (retd) Khem Singh Thakur (51) filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Mandi (Sadar) seat. In Shimla district, Visheshar Lal (53) filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from 66-Rampur (SC) seat while Chander Bhan (56) filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Sulah seat.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and eight others on Wednesday filed their papers on the third day of filing nominations for the state polls slated to be held on November 12, an election official said.

With this, the number of candidates who had filed their papers has risen to eleven. Thakur filed his nomination papers from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district.

Thakur, 57, submitted the papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the returning officer (RO) for the constituency after taking blessings from his mother Briku Devi and deities.

He arrived at his native place Tandi from Delhi today morning. Subsequently, he paid homage to 'Kuldevi' at Mata Sidhjogni also called Bharari Mata temple at Tandi village and 'Kuldevta' at 'Dev Matlodh Maharaj' at Shivkari village.

After that, Thakur addressed a rally at Kuthah (Janjehli), from where he proceeded towards the Thunaq SDM office with his supporters to file his nomination papers.

The five-time MLA, Thakur was accompanied by his wife Sadhna Thakur and daughters Chandrika and Priyanka. Born on January 6, 1965 in Tandi village of Murahag panchayat in Mandi district, Thakur won his first Assembly election from the Chachiot constituency in 1998, and since then has been an MLA from Chachiot, which after delimitation is known as Seraj assembly constituency.

Thakur is trying his luck for the seventh time as he unsuccessfully fought his first election from the Chachiot assembly constituency in 1993 when he was just 26 years old.

In Bilaspur district, Congress candidate Rajesh Dharmani (50) filed nomination from Ghumarwin seat. Similarly from Balh (SC) seat, Prakash Chaudhary (60) and Inder Singh Gandhi (60) filed their papers as Congress and BJP candidates respectively. In Kangra district, Suman Kumar (27) filed nomination from Bhartiya Rajneetik Vikalp Party, In Hamirpur district, Naresh Kumar Darji (54) submitted his papers as an Independent candidate from Hamirpur seat.

A notification for the state elections was issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29. The voting is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.

(With inputs from PTI)