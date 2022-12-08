Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the Congress once again win in Kullu district?

In the 2017 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 3 out of 4 seats in Kullu district. On the other hand, the Congress party had won 1 seat.

Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of four assembly seats and the fate of the candidates in Kullu district will be announced soon.

In Kullu assembly seat, the Congress gave ticket to Surender Thakur while the BJP decided to field Narottam Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party gave ticket to Sher Singh Shera Negi. In 2017, the Congress had won the Kullu assembly seat.

In Manali assembly seat, the Congress fielded Bhubaneshwar Gaur and the BJP gave ticket to Govind Singh Thakur. The AAP gave ticket to Anurag Prarthi. This seat was won by BJP's Govind Singh Thakur in the 2017 assembly elections.

In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.